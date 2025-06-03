Madison Logic Expands Executive Leadership Team with New Appointments

"The addition of Dorothy and Marina marks an important step in Madison Logic's continued evolution," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic. Post this

Dorothy Young is a dynamic senior growth executive with a proven track record of solving complex challenges, building innovative solutions, and rapidly scaling businesses. Known for a rare blend of commercial acumen and cross-functional expertise, she brings strategic leadership across product and business development, M&A due diligence, sales effectiveness, transformation, technology, and finance.

Throughout her career, Dorothy has thrived in fast-paced, evolving environments—successfully adapting across industries including enterprise cloud technology, media, advertising, financial services, professional services, and ad tech. She is widely respected for her ability to revitalize businesses, build high-performing teams, and inspire deep loyalty among colleagues and employees. An award-winning innovator, Dorothy holds a patent in ad tech and is a licensed CPA. Her leadership is marked by agility, vision, and an unshakable commitment to growth through both people and performance.

"Driving commercial growth through customer-focused strategy is what energizes me," said Dorothy. "I'm thrilled to join a company that's already delivering strong value—and ready to scale it even further."

Marina Angelides is an experienced executive with deep expertise in finance, operations, legal, and public accounting. With a career spanning diverse industries—including technology, software, and services—Marina has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, enhancing scalability, and maximizing revenue and profitability.

Known for a strategic approach to financial planning, internal controls, and efficiency improvements, she has a proven track record of delivering measurable business impact. A strong believer in the power of people strategy, Marina has led organizations through fast-paced and sustainable growth by aligning talent and infrastructure with long-term business objectives.

"It's an exciting time to join Madison Logic, and I'm honored to help shape the financial strategies that will power its next stage," said Marina. "I'm inspired by the company's clear vision for growth and its ongoing commitment to building a high-performing leadership team."

These additions reflect Madison Logic's ongoing investment in top talent and creating an executive team that reflects the diversity of its clients and industry. To learn more about Madison Logic's ongoing commitment to diversity, equality, and inclusion, visit www.madisonlogic.com/company/careers/.

