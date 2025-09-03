Madison Logic Expands Partnership with Adobe Experience Cloud to Enhance Targeting and Engagement Across the Entire Buyer Lifecycle

This new collaboration with Adobe empowers [marketers] to leverage actionable intent data, enabling more personalized interactions that accelerate the buyer's journey and drive greater ROI," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic Post this

Joint Madison Logic and Adobe clients will benefit from:

Actionable Engagement: Seamlessly integrate intent data insights into targeted engagement programs for more impactful real-time interactions.

Unified Targeting & Activation: Adopt a more cohesive approach to account targeting and campaign activation across multiple channels for maximum reach.

Automated Personalization: Deliver personalized, automated engagement in owned channels like email, text, and website to drive higher conversion rates.

The partnership with Adobe Experience Cloud highlights Madison Logic's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance buyer intelligence and engagement. "Marketers today are focused on finding new and better ways to stand out from competitors and reach buyers through more customized prospect experiences. This new collaboration with Adobe empowers them to leverage actionable intent data, enabling more personalized interactions that accelerate the buyer's journey and drive greater ROI," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic.

The new integration is currently available to all joint Madison Logic and Adobe Experience Cloud clients. Visit www.madisonlogic.com/solutions/integrations to learn more about this exciting integration and others that connect buyer insights and actions in real time to drive more personalization and higher engagement.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin, Madison Logic, 1 (332) 208-8146, [email protected], https://www.madisonlogic.com/

SOURCE Madison Logic