Madison Logic Launches Pipeline Insights to Help Marketers Engineer Faster, More Predictable Growth

"Far too often marketers accountable for delivering measurable pipeline growth lack a clear, unified view of performance across the buying journey. As performance marketing becomes central to B2B growth strategies, brands need intelligence that connects signal to revenue with precision." Post this

Content syndication, programmatic, and social ad campaigns represent a significant investment, yet marketers often make budget decisions based on tactical metrics like impressions, clicks, and leads. They lack clear visibility into how these activities translate into pipeline movement, leading them to scale campaigns that generate activity but not necessarily advancement. This disconnect comes at a time when the industry is demanding greater accountability. Madison Logic research shows 62% of B2B leaders say the future of advertising will be defined by performance-driven strategies, while 84% report shifting away from impression-based marketing toward intelligence-led strategies. Meeting that mandate requires real-time pipeline intelligence that reveals what's truly driving account progression and revenue impact.

The Pipeline Insights Dashboard addresses this challenge by connecting channel exposure directly to stage movement within the CRM. Instead of reporting on activity or retroactive attribution alone, the dashboard shows whether media programs are contributing to forward momentum. Marketers can now analyze which campaigns are advancing, stalling, or regressing opportunities, understand the level of multi-channel engagement required to move an account to the next stage, and identify where pipeline movement is breaking down.

"This launch marks a fundamental shift from engagement reporting to pipeline intelligence," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic. "By giving marketers, a unified, progression-based view of campaign impact, we're empowering them to move from measuring activity to intentionally engineering predictable pipeline growth. It's about understanding how pipeline is built, not just how it's reported."

The Pipeline Insights Dashboard is now available to all Madison Logic clients. Visit www.madisonlogic.com to learn more.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic is a B2B marketing technology company that delivers performance-first strategies across the full buying journey. Its multi-channel ABM (account-based marketing) activation and measurement platform leverages proprietary intent data to identify the accounts most likely to purchase and engage them at the right time. As the only ABM solution to unify content syndication, display advertising, LinkedIn ads, connected TV (CTV), and audio advertising into a centralized platform, Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to maximize engagement, accelerate the customer journey, and drive measurable ROI. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin, Madison Logic, 1 (332) 208-8146, [email protected], https://www.madisonlogic.com/

SOURCE Madison Logic