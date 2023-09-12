Madison Logic Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2023

Company's first appearance on the highly competitive list highlights its ongoing commitment to employee experience and growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2023 by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work®. This highly coveted recognition honors companies that have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace through their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures. This is Madison Logic's first time being named to this prestigious list and underscores its continued focus on fostering positive employee experiences that promote exceptional work on behalf of customers.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 10,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 91% of Madison Logic employees named it a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"This is a special achievement for our team as we continue to work hard to cultivate an environment of open dialogue, mutual trust, and respect," said Teresa Czubak, Chief People Officer at Madison Logic. "This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from employee feedback and participation. By empowering them to be the best versions of themselves, we've cultivated an encouraging environment that promotes collaboration and career development across all levels and departments."

Madison Logic's bottom-up, employee-centric culture has helped accelerate the company's growth. Today's leading B2B marketers rely on Madison Logic and its team to increase engagement and accelerate conversion across the sales cycle. With the ML Platform, the company's innovative global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement solution, enterprise organizations leverage unique proprietary data to more easily identify and prioritize their target accounts, activate personalized campaign strategies, and gain full visibility into program performance through comprehensive measurement and reports. The company's successful approach is reinforced by its high revenue retention, positive customer satisfaction scores, and continued recognition as an industry leader.

In addition to being named on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list, Madison Logic was awarded a 2023 Best Places to Work by Business Intelligence Group, recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace USA, and earned a spot on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately-Owned Companies in the U.S.

"At the core of any successful business is its people, and I'm grateful for the exceptional contributions from our dedicated employees," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "It is an honor to be recognized for this achievement as we relentlessly pursue innovation and growth while maintaining a strong, supportive culture."

To determine the highly competitive Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list, Fortune partners with Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, and uses its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. Over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in advertising and marketing is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

Adds Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing. These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

To learn more about Madison Logic and view current employment opportunities, visit http://www.madisonlogic.com/company/careers/.



