Madison Logic Once Again Named on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately-Owned Companies in the U.S.

Company's eighth appearance on annual list highlights its continued leadership solving the needs of global enterprises B2B organizations through its innovative ABM Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced it was ranked No. 3219 on Inc. Magazine's 2023 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Madison Logic's ranking reflects its market-leading, data-driven approach enabling enterprise marketers to prioritize accounts, activate personalized campaign strategies, and continuously optimize their campaigns to increase engagement and accelerate conversion across the sales cycle.

"This achievement reflects our employee's ongoing commitment to customer success and our innovative approach to helping B2B organizations drive superior ROI leveraging multi-channel ABM strategies through the ML Platform," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "Marketing leaders know they can depend on Madison Logic to accelerate the buyer's journey."

With Madison Logic, enterprise B2B marketers identify accounts ready to buy, activate global multi-channel ABM campaigns for these audiences, and achieve comprehensive visibility into program performance. Using ML Insights, which combines three independent signals into a single score, marketers determine which accounts to engage, the key personas within these accounts, and the content most likely to drive account engagement and pipeline impact.

The company's appearance on the Inc. 5000 list is the latest in a series of other recent industry accolades, including recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023, receiving a record-breaking 38 total badges in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid®, and being named Product of the Year for ML Insights in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program—also known as The Sammys.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc.

editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 —with the fast growth that requires —

is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies nationally by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Inc. also ranks the fastest-growing companies by industry, metro area, revenue, and number of employees, highlighting women and minority-run companies. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

