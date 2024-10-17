Madison Logic Partners with Gong to Enhance Revenue Workflows Through Combined Account Intelligence

"This integration with Gong enables us to put account and buyer intelligence directly in front of sellers to maximize outreach and boost conversion rates." Post this

The Madison Logic integration with Gong streamlines account engagement by providing sales teams with a clear view of cross-channel touchpoints, buyer insights, and marketing's impact. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Account Intelligence: Madison Logic's Account Journey Insights offers sellers comprehensive account summaries, buyer persona engagement updates, and aggregated reporting across campaigns.

Increased End-to-End Personalization: Improved visibility from the combined Gong customer interaction data and Madison Logic insights enables sales and marketing teams to address specific account needs and concerns and deliver more tailored recommendations throughout the entire sales cycle.

Stronger Revenue Team Alignment: Shared account and buyer intelligence fosters stronger collaboration between sales and marketing teams through a unified outreach strategy and brand voice.

"Revenue success today hinges on having the right insights to guide every move," said Eran Aloni, EVP of Ecosystem at Gong. "By integrating Madison Logic's powerful market-leading intent data and account activation with Gong's revenue intelligence platform, we're further empowering sales and marketing teams to sharpen their focus on high-value accounts, enhance collaboration, and make smarter decisions that lead to measurable revenue growth."

The new integration is available now for Madison Logic and Gong clients. Visit the Customer Knowledge Center for more information.

With a holistic view of the unified ABM strategy, the centralized ML Platform is the premiere solution for modern marketers to power their growth and drive higher conversions. Accelerate every stage of the buying journey with the only ABM activation platform that combines three sources of intent signals, four leading media channels, and ROI metrics to drive more quality conversions. Visit www.MadisonLogic.com to learn more and follow Madison Logic on LinkedIn to stay updated on company news and announcements

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

