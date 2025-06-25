Madison Logic Releases New Features That Enhance Buying Group Intelligence and AI-Powered Sales Engagement

"For enterprise marketers dealing with longer sales cycles and larger committees, being able to quickly spot the key decision-makers and reach out in a personalized way is a significant advantage," said Dorothy Young, CCO at Madison Logic. Post this

The enhanced Gong integration with ML SmartReach builds upon Madison Logic's existing partnership with the revenue AI leader to convert Madison Logic's buyer intelligence into actionable strategies in Gong Engage. It introduces AI-driven personalized outreach content within the Gong Revenue AI platform, using Madison Logic insights to craft personalized, on-brand emails and messages that help sellers advance deals.

"Winning in modern B2B sales means translating intelligence into results," said Liz Ronco, SVP of Product at Madison Logic. "By connecting deep buying group insights from our proprietary intent data and ML SmartReach's AI-driven content generation capabilities directly into sales workflows through Gong, we're bridging the critical gap between marketing data and sales execution. These new solutions empower revenue teams with the right message for the right decision-maker at exactly the right moment."

The new Buying Group Identification and Engagement Reporting solution addresses the fundamental challenge of understanding engagement dynamics across the entire buying committee. This solution allows marketing and sales teams to track engagement with client-configured buying committee members across multiple business units and campaigns, monitor how each stakeholder engages across channels, and pinpoint specific decision-makers needing additional attention. With Forrester research indicating that engaging three or more buying group members can improve sales conversion rates by 20-50 percent—the need to understand the role each decision-maker plays in a purchase process is increasingly critical.

"Understanding how each member of today's buying generation engages across channels is no longer a nice-to-have—it's essential," adds Ronco. "Our solution now gives marketers a more complete view of buying group activity, so campaigns can deliver more relevant messaging to the right people and focus efforts where they matter most."

The Buying Group Identification and Engagement Reporting solution and enhanced Gong integration with ML SmartReach are available now to Madison Logic clients. Visit www.MadisonLogic.com to learn more.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit Madisonlogic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin, Madison Logic, 1 (332) 208-8146, [email protected], https://www.madisonlogic.com/

SOURCE Madison Logic