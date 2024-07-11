Madison Logic Secures 26 Badges in G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports

Persistent positive recognition on leading peer-to-peer business review site highlight company's role as a trusted partner in helping revenue marketers achieve measurable results

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) activation platform, today announced that it earned 26 total badges in the G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports, including Leader or High Performer across 18 categories for Account-Based Advertising, Account-Based Analytics, Account-Based Orchestration Platforms, Marketing Account Intelligence, Buyer Intent Data Providers, and Account Data Management. Based entirely on an evaluation of client reviews, the badges reflect the company's continued leadership in helping B2B marketers generate the account engagement that drives revenue impact.

"Effective ABM requires a data-led understanding of the accounts ready to engage, the buying committee personas making those decisions, and the content that will accelerate them through the buyer's journey faster," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic. "This recognition is directly tied to our ability to deliver the tools and services needed for our clients to see more success from their ABM strategies. We're proud to have earned these badges and the vote of confidence it provides our teams to continue to provide the best experiences and results."

Madison Logic was named a Leader across 18 categories in the G2 Summer 2024 Grids, including:

Leader – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Leader – Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Leader – Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Leader – Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Leader – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Leader – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

Leader – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Leader – Marketing Account Intelligence – Enterprise

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Regional Leader ( Europe ) – Account-Based Analytics – Overall

) – Account-Based Analytics – Overall High Performer – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Overall

High Performer – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Enterprise

High Performer – Account Data Management – Enterprise

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account Data Management – Overall

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community's knowledge to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business. Client reviews praise Madison Logic for its transparent practices and market-leading, data-driven approach that empowers them to convert their best accounts faster, saying:

Identifying & Targeting High-Value Accounts: "Madison Logic stands out for its comprehensive suite of tools that enable precise targeting and effective engagement with B2B audiences." – Verified User in Computer Software

Global Reach & Scale: "Madison Logic is helping us reach our preferred enterprise buyers more quickly and helping us build out our contact database with the buying committee at these accounts." – Courtney P., Vice President, Demand Generation & Global Growth

Reporting, Measurement & Data: "Madison Logic provides great insights on account engagement, collecting data across different organic and paid channels." – Judit S., Global Head of Demand Generation

Best-In-Class Client Service & Support: "Working with the ML team makes my work life easier as they think things through almost like an extension to my team." – Jakob J., Field Marketing Specialist

With a holistic view of a unified ABM strategy, Madison Logic's centralized ML Platform is the only ABM activation solution that combines three sources of intent signals, four leading media channels, and real-time measurement to power growth and drive quality conversions faster. This enables users to generate the account engagement that drives revenue impact by leveraging data to prioritize the accounts ready to buy, stay top-of-mind at every stage of the sales cycle, and track multi-channel impact to optimize their approach across the buying journey.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

