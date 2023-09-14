Madison Logic Sets Clear Competitive Advantage with 15 Leader Badges in New G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports

Technology leadership and high customer satisfaction reviews drive top rankings among B2B marketing solution providers

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it set a new company record with 48 total badges in the G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Reports. The company was recognized as a High Performer across 16 categories and a Leader across 15 categories, most notably for Account-Based Advertising – Overall, Buyer Intent Data Providers – Overall, and Account-Based Analytics – Overall. These rankings are backed by customer reviews on G2, which continue to praise Madison Logic for its intent data, ability to deliver predictable ROI when executing a data-driven, multi-channel ABM strategy, and best-in-class customer support.

"We are honored to be recognized across so many categories in the G2 Fall 2023 Grids," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "These customer reviews validate our continued efforts to empower enterprise marketers with best-in-class technology and industry-leading data that drives more efficiency and value from their multi-channel ABM strategies. We remain committed to delivering exceptional solutions that help our clients increase engagement and accelerate conversion across the sales cycle."

In the G2 Fall 2023 Grids, Madison Logic was named a Leader across 15 categories:

Momentum Leader – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Buyer Intent Data Providers – Overall

Account Data Management – Overall

Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Marketing Account Intelligence – Mid-Market

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Regional Leader ( Europe ) – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

The company received High Performer across 16 categories:

High Performer – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Enterprise

High Performer – Account Data Management – Enterprise

High Performer – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

High Performer – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account Data Management – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account Data Management –Enterprise

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account Data Management – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Small Business

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Marketing Account Intelligence – Mid-Market

Additional category badges of note:

Easiest Admin – Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Easiest To Use – Account Data Management – Enterprise

Easiest To Use – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

Best Meets Requirements – Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Best Meets Requirements – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Easiest Setup – Account Data Management – Enterprise

Easiest Setup – Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Easiest Setup – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Enterprise

Highest User Adoption – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Enterprise

Most Implementable – Marketing Account Intelligence – Mid-Market

Easiest To Do Business With – Account Data Management – Enterprise

Best Support – Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Best Estimated ROI – Buyer Intent Data Providers – Mid-Market

Best Estimated ROI – Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Best Estimated ROI – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Users Most Likely To Recommend – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Users Most Likely To Recommend – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

The quarterly G2 Grids are calculated based on overall customer satisfaction and market presence within a product category. Madison Logic customers have consistently praised the company for its market-leading, data-driven approach that empowers them to convert their best accounts faster. Recent customer review highlights include:

For Account Targeting & Prioritization: "Madison Logic's global reach has helped with targeting specific markets where we need additional reach." — User in Computer Software

For Ease of Use: "The platform is easy to use and helps give both detailed and high-level information about what is going on within our programs." — Fimi F., Demand Generation Manager

For Best-In-Class Customer Support: "Madison Logic is top-notch in terms of customer service and lead quality." — Melanie K., Media Director

Madison Logic's continued Leader badges and recognition in the Buyer Intent Data Providers and Marketing Account Intelligence categories reaffirm the value marketers place on ML Insights, a combined data set that provides global enterprise B2B organizations with a holistic signal of the companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase. This allows marketers to identify in-market accounts, prioritize the right individuals to engage within an organization, identify content most likely to accelerate the sales cycle, and optimize the account experience with better metrics that validate engagement and pipeline impact. Marketers leveraging ML Insights see improved ROI, driving higher conversion rates with 17% more pipeline volume, 33% greater pipeline value, and 28% faster pipeline velocity.

To learn more about what other customers say about Madison Logic and contribute to its reviews, visit the Madison Logic G2 review page.

For more information about how Madison Logic helps the world's fastest-growing companies grow faster, visit http://www.madisonlogic.com.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables enterprise organizations to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin, Madison Logic, 312-208-8146, [email protected], https://www.madisonlogic.com/

SOURCE Madison Logic