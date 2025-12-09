Madison Logic Strengthens ABM Portfolio with Global Connected TV and Audio Expansion

"As buying groups adopt new consumption habits, the cost of standing still is lost visibility." Post this

The modern B2B buying journey has grown more complex and self-directed, with decision-makers consuming content across more moments of their day—streaming video, listening to podcasts, and moving fluidly between devices. This shift has expanded influence points while exposing the limits of ABM platforms still built around desktop-bound, 9–5 engagement. Madison Logic's global expansion of CTV and digital audio removes those constraints, enabling marketers to reach and influence buyers wherever they watch, listen, work, or research. By unifying CTV and audio advertising with display, social, and content syndication, teams can now run coordinated, cross-channel campaigns with global consistency and precision.

By combining 3.4 billion cross-device signals with proprietary intent data and global coverage, the expanded offering adds premium, programmatic CTV and digital audio inventory to the ML Platform across all major regions. This enables B2B marketers to achieve:

Increased Influence & Reach Across Buying Groups: Engage key stakeholders and widen circle of influence worldwide across the devices they use every day.

Unified Multichannel ABM Activation: Seamlessly execute integrated global campaigns across CTV, Audio, Display, Content Syndication, and LinkedIn—all from a single platform.

Intent-Driven Targeting: Use ML Insights to reach the highest value accounts with precision, bringing data-driven targeting accuracy to two of the fastest growing paid channels.

Revenue Impact Measurement: Tie marketing impact to revenue outcomes and drive strategic adjustments that maximize the return on every dollar spent.

Madison Logic's performance-first, all-in-one ABM platform offers more reach via native paid media channels than any other ABM provider. With 20 years of data and insights powered by AI, the company empowers modern marketers to identify high-intent accounts, own the buying journey by creating lasting impact at every interaction, and measure cross-channel engagement in real time to drive smarter investment decisions.

