Madison Logic Survey with Harris Poll Reveals Nearly Half of B2B Marketers Admit They Are Guessing What Drives Purchasing Decisions Today

"The future belongs to marketers who understand performance, data, attribution, and how to turn insights into action. Data is no longer sitting in the background of marketing strategy. It is the strategy." Post this

As AI accelerates content saturation and marketers face mounting pressure to do more with less, the findings point to a broader shift away from traditional creativity-first marketing and toward more measurable, performance-driven strategies. Nearly eight in ten respondents (79%) said marketing is moving in a more performance-focused direction, while 90% believe marketers who cannot clearly demonstrate business impact will struggle to justify budgets in the future. Recent third-party research from Deloitte has similarly found that organizations are rapidly shifting from AI experimentation toward measurable business execution as pressure mounts to prove ROI and operational impact.

Still, marketers are not abandoning creativity altogether. More than nine in ten respondents (91%) said modern marketing success now depends on balancing data precision with human storytelling, signaling that the future of advertising will require both creative instinct and measurable execution.

The survey also revealed that gaining visibility into increasingly fragmented buying journeys has become a major business priority, with 84% saying improving visibility across channels will be a top focus over the next 12 months. Social media, display advertising, and audio also emerged as leading investment channels for driving pipeline conversion as marketers continue shifting toward more measurable and flexible media strategies.

Recent third-party research from Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) has similarly highlighted how advertisers are increasingly prioritizing measurable performance, cost efficiency, and accountability as AI rapidly reshapes the advertising industry.

"Today, being 'geeky' about intent data is the only way to be effective and stand out to buyers," added Turco. "The future belongs to marketers who understand performance, data, attribution, and how to turn insights into action. Data is no longer sitting in the background of marketing strategy. It is the strategy."

For more information about how Madison Logic's solutions help brands drive measurable business outcomes across the buyer journey, visit Madison Logic.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Madison Logic from May 1 - 11, 2026 among 313 adults ages 18 and older who are employed full-time at the director level or higher and hold decision-making responsibility for marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, or social media at their company. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 6.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic is a B2B marketing technology company that delivers performance-first strategies across the full buying journey. Its multi-channel ABM (account-based marketing) activation and measurement platform leverages proprietary intent data to identify the accounts most likely to purchase and engage them at the right time. As the only ABM solution to unify content syndication, display advertising, LinkedIn ads, connected TV (CTV), and audio advertising into a centralized platform, Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to maximize engagement, accelerate the customer journey, and drive measurable ROI. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Jennifer Risi, The Sway Effect, 1 917-887-8865, [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Logic