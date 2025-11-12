Madison Logic the Only Visionary Named in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms

Our vision for the future of B2B marketing is one where AI, intent data, and cross-channel activation comes together to help marketers design smarter, more scalable ABM that reaches the right accounts, with the right message, at the right time Post this

This recognition follows a year of strong growth, expanded partnerships, and product innovation for Madison Logic—focused on making ABM measurable, actionable, and aligned to real business outcomes, including:

Enhancing Buying Group Intelligence: Introduced new capabilities like Buying Group Identification and Engagement Reporting and ML Intent Dashboard, along with a strategic partnership with ZoomInfo, that empower clients to identify key decision-makers faster and act on intent data with greater precision.

Innovating Multi-Channel Engagement: Launched ABM Audio Advertising to enable marketers to extend reach and relevance by engaging buyers wherever they actually consume information, from display to streaming audio. With this addition, Madison Logic now offers more reach via native paid media channels than any other ABM provider.

Expanding Cross-Channel Orchestration: Deepened Adobe partnership to deliver insights and seamless owned-channel activation across the entire buyer lifecycle, helping marketers build smarter, more cohesive buyer journeys from awareness to conversion.

Streamlining Lead Management and Data Accuracy: Strategic integration with Convertr enhances lead management workflows and increases transparency in ABM, ensuring data accuracy and faster delivery of high-quality opportunities.

Upskilling Marketers for the Next Era of ABM: Introduced the Madison Logic ABM Certification Program, an industry agnostic certification that equips marketing teams with the skills to interpret insights and activate campaigns that deliver measurable business impact.

As organizations seek to understand what drives growth and optimize marketing performance, Madison Logic remains committed to delivering capabilities that empower marketing leaders to evolve from fragmented campaigns to unified, performance-driven programs that deliver transformative outcomes. Through its continued investments in AI-powered intelligence, innovation, and global growth, the company is reshaping what's possible in B2B marketing, helping B2B marketers move beyond fragmented execution toward unified, insight-led programs that drive lasting business transformation.

