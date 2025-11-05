Madison Logic Unveils New Account & Buying Group Intelligence Capabilities That Enable B2B Marketers to Activate Smarter ABM Campaigns

By giving B2B marketing and sales teams enhanced clarity of buyer intent, readiness, and engagement, they not only have visibility into who's in-market, but also now have the power to act on that intelligence in real time, enabling stronger alignment around shared priorities and outcomes. Post this

The new, all-in-one ML Intent Dashboard brings together every aspect of intent intelligence in a single, intuitive platform. This enables users to easily explore and visualize data to identify market opportunities, prioritize high-value segments, tailor messaging for maximum impact, and segment audiences based on the strength of their intent. The Dashboard also reveals which buying committee members to engage for each opportunity, helping teams focus their efforts where they'll have the greatest return. Powered by ML Insights, Madison Logic's industry-leading AI-powered intent signal dataset, users can sort insights by region, industry, or company size to refine segments and view intent based on ideal customer profile (ICP) fit.

With marketers increasingly looking for ways to optimize current and future campaign performance, this new release transforms campaign management into a dynamic, data-driven process through the following benefits:

Unified View for Smarter Decisions: Gain a complete picture of campaign performance by consolidating intent, competitor, and engagement data into a single dashboard. This unified view helps both marketers and service teams act faster and plan smarter.

Competitive Benchmarking: Marketers can see how their brand compares to competitors in specific regions, industries, or company sizes. These benchmarks help refine positioning and identify opportunities to outmaneuver competitors where it matters most.

Next Best Action: Get smart, data-driven suggestions like trending topics, lookalike accounts, and new outreach ideas. These built-in recommendations make it easier to translate insight into impact.

These insights are strengthened by Predictive Buying Stage, a soon-to-be released capability that makes account prioritization easier by classifying the buying group of each target account into one of four buying stages—Pre-Awareness, Awareness, Consideration, or Decision—for a given product. By turning engagement and intent signals into clear stage-level insights, marketing and sales teams gain the same view of account readiness, ensuring plans and handoffs stay in sync, reducing missed opportunities and improving campaign coordination. The result is a smarter, faster, and more coordinated go-to-market motion—where every insight leads to an immediate and measurable action.

"These new capabilities are where intelligence meets execution," said Elizabeth Ronco, SVP of Product at Madison Logic. "By giving B2B marketing and sales teams enhanced clarity of buyer intent, readiness, and engagement, they not only have visibility into who's in-market, but also now have the power to act on that intelligence in real time, enabling stronger alignment around shared priorities and outcomes. It's a win-win for any brand looking to move from static campaigns to dynamic, data-fueled engagement that mirrors how buyers actually make decisions."

ML Intent Dashboard is now available to all Madison Logic clients within the ML Platform.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic is a B2B marketing technology company that delivers performance-first strategies across the full buying journey.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin, Madison Logic, 1 (332) 208-8146, [email protected], https://www.madisonlogic.com/

