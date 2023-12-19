Madison Logic Wraps Up Another Impressive Year with 46 Badges in New G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports

Positive customer feedback on leading peer-to-peer business review site recognizes company's ability to help revenue marketers to convert their best accounts faster

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) activation platform, today announced that it achieved record-breaking performance with 46 total badges in the G2 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports, including Leader across 16 categories and High Performer in 13 categories. Customer reviews continue to offer persistent recognition for the company's industry-leading intent data, ability to deliver predictable ROI when executing a data-driven, multi-channel ABM strategy, and best-in-class customer support. These combined results along with other industry recognition and high customer retention rates validate Madison Logic as the prominent solution partner for enterprise demand generation marketers.

"The most successful B2B marketers are redefining their approach to demand generation," says Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "Our continued recognition as a Leader in the G2 Grid Reports is a testament to Madison Logic's data-centric ABM activation approach that empowers revenue-driven marketing leaders to accelerate every stage of the customer journey and unlock new avenues for growth."

Madison Logic was named a Leader across 16 categories in the G2 Winter 2024 Grids, including:

Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Account Data Management – Overall

Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Regional Leader (Europe) – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

The quarterly G2 Grid Reports are calculated based on overall customer satisfaction and market presence within a product category. Madison Logic customers have consistently praised the company for its market-leading, data-driven approach that empowers them to convert their best accounts faster. Here's what they have to say:

For Account Targeting & Prioritization: "Madison Logic provides penetration of our audience with precision, generating leads within our target accounts." — Sander D., Demand Generation Campaign Manager

For Ease of Use: "The platform provides a surprising number of insights beyond lead lists or engagement, including breakdowns of interactions at different job levels, which are very helpful for B2B campaigns." — User in Computer Software

For Best-In-Class Customer Support: "Their team is knowledgeable, responsive, and always willing to help us find the best solution for our needs. We highly recommend them!" — Mackenzie B., Demand Generation Campaign Manager

Madison Logic's continued Leader badges and recognition in the Buyer Intent Data Providers and Marketing Account Intelligence categories reaffirm the value marketers place on ML Insights, a combined data set that provides B2B marketers with a holistic signal of the companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase. This allows marketers to identify in-market accounts, prioritize the right individuals to engage within an organization, identify content most likely to accelerate the sales cycle, and optimize the account experience with better metrics that validate engagement and pipeline impact. Marketers leveraging ML Insights see improved ROI, driving higher conversion rates with 17% more pipeline volume, 33% greater pipeline value, and 28% faster pipeline velocity.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

