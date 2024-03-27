Madison+ Ruby Conference Returns August 1-2 After Five-Year Hiatus

Hearing success stories, innovative uses of Ruby and discussing its future direction can be inspiring. It rekindled my passion for coding, and I've seen how it motivates attendees and sharpens their skills so they can tackle even greater challenges - Jim Remsik, CEO of Flagrant Post this

Madison+ Ruby is a premier event for the Ruby community, offering opportunities for learning, networking and professional development. Attendees can explore Ruby trends and technologies, engage with industry experts and enjoy social activities that make the experience both enriching and fun. It's an ideal venue to deepen your Ruby knowledge, connect with like-minded individuals and contribute to the growth of the Ruby ecosystem.

The conference website provides additional information on:

Call for presentations: Speaker submissions are being accepted through April 30, 2024 at 12:00 am PDT . Sessions will be led by Ruby developers and industry experts.

at . Sessions will be led by Ruby developers and industry experts. Sponsorships: Madison+ Ruby is rooted in community. We do all we can to make events inclusive, engaging and accessible, and seek sponsors to help make it happen. A variety of packages are available to promote sponsors for bringing people together to learn from one another.

Ticket purchases: Tickets are now on sale. General admission to the 2-day event is $335.00 . A special Supporter Ticket for $500 provides a general admission ticket for the purchaser and one for a scholar.

"We pride ourselves on creating a space where people can get involved, be their true selves and explore the weird and wonderful world of Ruby," said the creator of Madison+ Ruby, Jim Remsik, CEO of Flagrant, the design and development shop organizing the conference. "Hearing success stories, innovative uses of Ruby and discussing its future direction can be inspiring. It rekindled my passion for coding, and I've seen how it motivates attendees and sharpens their skills so they can tackle even greater challenges."

