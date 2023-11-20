MADO Energy Selects Fastlane as its Marketing Agency of Record

New Powerhouse Wellness Ingredient to Reshape Category

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MADO Energy, a trailblazing beverage company producing the world's first energy drink in the U.S. with natural Astaxanthin, today appointed Fastlane as its marketing agency of record. Fastlane is a full-service, independent branding and growth marketing firm with a proven track record of success in the food and beverage as well as health and wellness industries, among others.

Introducing an alternatively formulated energy drink, MADO melds a holistic, better-for-you approach to energy consumption with on-the-go convenience. It infuses the world's most powerful natural compound and strongest antioxidant, Astaxanthin, into the base of each flavor. As a result, MADO delivers a boost to consumers' immediate energy levels as well as long-term wellness benefits.

Clinical studies around Astaxanthin have indicated many benefits for the body including cognitive performance, immune function, and cardiovascular health, to name a few. The antioxidant used in MADO beverages is sustainably sourced from Moses Lake, Washington where it's harvested by the world's first producer of commercial natural Astaxanthin, AstaReal®.

The energy drink's caffeine is derived from green coffee bean extract, PurCaf® Organic Green Coffee Caffeine, which is a natural stimulant known to increase energy. Standardized at around 95% pure caffeine, PurCaf® Organic Caffeine is a USDA-certified organic caffeine powder that is sustainably and ethically sourced.

"Think of a charge with boosted benefits and stimulation but without the crash… that's MADO," stated Salim Mekhmoukh, CEO of MADO Energy. "Rooted from our powerhouse antioxidant and combination of vitamins and electrolytes, the innovation we're introducing to the beverage market invites newcomers as well as aficionados to an alternative to the traditional formulations."

"Your body is your temple. With consumers continuing to shift towards more conscious, wellness-driven decisions about what goes into their body, a better-for-you option with a proven, game-changing ingredient is just what that market segment needs," added Chris Faust, Founder & CEO of Fastlane. "Our team is pumped to join MADO to increase its digital and physical distribution and expand the brand from a regional provider to a national leader in its class."

MADO currently offers five flavors in slim, 12 oz cans - Wild Berry Blast, Coconut Lime, Guava Passionfruit, Orange Cream, and Strawberry Lemon with a new product line extension coming soon.

Early customers have shown their love for the product at first taste. "I was pleasantly surprised by these drinks. They are not too sweet. I can totally tell they are not filled with junk," shared Randall L. after his purchase. "Don't expect artificial taste. Expect a quality drink with what tastes and feels like a healthy alternative".

About MADO Energy:

MADO Energy is a trailblazing beverage company producing the world's first energy drink with natural Astaxanthin. The powerhouse antioxidant is known to provide antioxidant protection in a way that no other carotenoids can improve cell function. Introducing an alternative formulation to the energy drink market, MADO boosts wellness and quality of life through enhanced functionality in key points of the consumer's everyday activity. To learn more about MADO Energy's products and benefits, visit www.mado-energy.com.

About Fastlane:

Fastlane is a strategic branding and growth marketing firm with a focus on expanding its valued clients' market share, mind share and heart share. The company's growth and success stem from its highly custom-tailored, short and long-term plans and integrated services that deliver measurable value to its range of B2B and B2C verticals, including: Health, Retail, Sports, Sustainability and Tech. Fastlane's best practices cover Research & Planning, Branding, Marketing, Engagement & Growth. For more information, visit www.fastlane.co.

