Madrid Wood Grille and Linear Products: Highly Aesthetic, Acoustically Effective & Now, Even More Customizable

Our customer service and craftsmanship are unmatched. It's sometimes hard to fathom that such quality products can be produced in as few as eight weeks, but we consistently deliver in this timeframe for our customers. - Tricia Pilny, VP of Business Development and Sales. Post this

"Put simply, Madrid makes you look good," quipped Tricia Pilny, Madrid's Vice President of Business Development and Sales. "Our customer service and craftsmanship are unmatched. It's sometimes hard to fathom that such quality products can be produced in as few as eight weeks, but we consistently deliver in this timeframe for our customers."

Suitable for commercial and government offices, houses of worship, education, hospitality and other interior applications, Wood Grille and Linear Wood panels make a dramatic acoustical impact; when backed with 2" acoustical foam, an NRC of 0.85.

Custom options for both products include blade height and width, finish, and number of blades per foot. Madrid welcomes customers to select from Class A fire-rated materials in over 200 attractive veneers or PS White Ash on fire-rated MDF, or stained, Solid Poplar. Learn more about Madrid, its products and customization options at madridacoustics.com.

ABOUT MADRID

Madrid Acoustics has been crafting quality wood products since 1977 and architectural ceilings and wood elements for well over a decade. From sustainably harvested wood, Madrid creates innovative three-dimensional products that complement your design. Our attractive and versatile product lines can complement your design and provide optional sound reflection or absorption.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

Media Contact

Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group