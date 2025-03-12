Madrid Wood Grille and Linear Products: Highly Aesthetic, Acoustically Effective & Now, Even More Customizable

Customers now have the option to select removable, concealed clips (C-clips) as a hardware option for the highly popular Class A fire-rated Wood Grille and Linear Wood products, increasing both products' versatility and modularity.
OGDEN, Utah, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madrid, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand and manufacturer of high-quality, hand-crafted interior acoustic wood products, is pleased to offer a new installation method for its highly popular Class A fire-rated Wood Grille and Linear Wood products. Customers now have the option to select removable, concealed clips (C-clips) as a hardware option, increasing both products' versatility and modularity.
Both Wood Grille and Linear can be applied to ceilings or walls and ship in ready-to-install panels. Notably, the C-Clips make for more efficient installation, and allow for easy removal of the product if access to building systems is required above the panels. It's this convenience, quality and customization options that set Madrid's products apart from the competition.
"Put simply, Madrid makes you look good," quipped Tricia Pilny, Madrid's Vice President of Business Development and Sales. "Our customer service and craftsmanship are unmatched. It's sometimes hard to fathom that such quality products can be produced in as few as eight weeks, but we consistently deliver in this timeframe for our customers."
Suitable for commercial and government offices, houses of worship, education, hospitality and other interior applications, Wood Grille and Linear Wood panels make a dramatic acoustical impact; when backed with 2" acoustical foam, an NRC of 0.85.
Custom options for both products include blade height and width, finish, and number of blades per foot. Madrid welcomes customers to select from Class A fire-rated materials in over 200 attractive veneers or PS White Ash on fire-rated MDF, or stained, Solid Poplar. Learn more about Madrid, its products and customization options at madridacoustics.com.
ABOUT MADRID
Madrid Acoustics has been crafting quality wood products since 1977 and architectural ceilings and wood elements for well over a decade. From sustainably harvested wood, Madrid creates innovative three-dimensional products that complement your design. Our attractive and versatile product lines can complement your design and provide optional sound reflection or absorption.
ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP
Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.
