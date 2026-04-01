Maestro Gustavo Dudamel Selected as Recipient of the Inaugural Herb Alpert Honor

"Over the years, it has been a privilege to witness your groundbreaking work in Los Angeles, where you've brought the love of music to countless young people—both here and around the world." Herb Alpert to Dudamel Post this

Celebrating the transformative power of music to inspire, uplift, and unite communities, this $1 million grant recognizes an individual whose extraordinary contributions have had a profound impact on youth, culture, and society through the use of music.

Renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel embodies Herb Alpert's own lifelong commitment to the transformative power of music. The Dudamel Foundation works to empower young musicians, promote cultural exchange, and create opportunities for artistic and personal growth, both locally and globally. Dudamel's dedication to music education and social impact has changed the lives of countless individuals. His work with El Sistema, which provides free access to music education for underserved communities, demonstrates his unwavering belief in the potential of music to build bridges and change lives.

Reflecting on the profound impact of this recognition and the shared values behind it, Dudamel offered the following words of gratitude and purpose:

"Herb Alpert is a legendary artist and the absolute embodiment of generosity. The Herb Alpert Foundation's monumental work shaping the future of the arts by expanding access to music education has already created lasting impact for generations to come. I am deeply humbled by this extraordinary gift, and we pledge to dedicate these funds to advancing the mission of the Dudamel Foundation. We believe that access to beauty is a fundamental human right, and this generous contribution will enable us to continue connecting young people through art and empowering them to build a better world, together." - Gustavo Dudamel

Under the leadership of co-chairs Gustavo Dudamel and María Valverde, the Dudamel Foundation is committed to transforming the world through art, culture, and music, by providing opportunities and resources for young people to shape their creative futures. The Foundation's work is rooted in the belief that access to music is a fundamental human right, and that music can transcend differences and encourage individual empowerment and social inclusion. Their expansive projects have had a life-changing impact on young musicians around the world, encouraging focus and discipline, respect for others, a spirit of collaboration, and the kind of values that help to foster better global citizens and promote social justice.

"This Honor recognizes the profound power of music to shape lives, foster connection, and drive positive social change, and celebrates Gustavo Dudamel's contributions to the betterment of humanity. This grant is intended to support his foundation's continued work to uplift and transform lives." - Rona Sebastian, President of the Herb Alpert Foundation

Founded by Lani and Herb Alpert, the Herb Alpert Foundation has championed the arts, arts education, and the importance of compassion for four decades, supporting organizations with over $250 million in grants to date. Herb Alpert continues to be one of America's most important and loyal advocates for the arts and arts education. This new honor program merges these core pillars—honoring exceptional artistic achievement while recognizing the humanitarian spirit that drives meaningful change in the world celebrating those who harness the power of music to create abetter future for individuals, communities, and cultures worldwide.

ABOUT HERB ALPERT

Herb Alpert is a musician, record producer and executive, sculptor, painter and philanthropist. His albums have sold over 72 million copies, and 29 of his records have reached the Billboard 200. Billboard also listed Alpert as #7 on their "Greatest Of All Time Billboard 200 Artists." He co-founded A&M Records with Jerry Moss in 1962 turning it into one of the most successful independent record labels in history. In 2012 Alpert was awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

ABOUT GUSTAVO DUDAMEL

Gustavo Dudamel is committed to creating a better world through music. His unwavering belief in the power of art to inspire and transform lives has fueled his unifying presence on and off the podium, his commitment to education and access for underserved communities around the world, and his mission to expand the impact of classical music to new and ever-larger audiences. His rise, from humble beginnings as a child in Venezuela to an unparalleled career of artistic and social achievements, offers living proof that culture can bring meaning to the life of an individual and greater harmony to the world at large. He currently serves as the Music & Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, and in 2026, he becomes the Music & Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, continuing a legacy that includes Gustav Mahler, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein. Throughout 2025, Dudamel celebrates the 50th anniversary of El Sistema, honoring the global impact of José Antonio Abreu's visionary education program across five generations, and acknowledging the vital importance of arts education.

ABOUT THE HERB ALPERT FOUNDATION

The Herb Alpert Foundation envisions a world in which all young people are blessed with opportunities that allow them to reach their potential and lead productive and fulfilling lives. Since its inception, the Foundation is dedicated to championing and investing in the Arts, primarily arts education, a focus on jazz, and support to professionals. This includes programs that see access to arts education as an issue of social justice and that the work of artists in society is what helps us not only to appreciate our differences but also to celebrate them.

This work often dovetails with the Foundation's support in the area of Compassion and Well-Being, which invests in organizations that understand the importance of empathy and cooperation in our daily interactions with others and the positive effects inherent in restoring individuals' and families' abilities to stand independently. Please note: the Foundation does not accept unsolicited proposals.

Media Contact

Caroline Graham, C4, 1 (310)487-2881, [email protected], herbalpertfoundation.org

SOURCE The Herb Alpert Foundation