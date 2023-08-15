Maestro Media Ranks Number 689 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

"It has been such a thrilling, challenging and hugely fulfilling experience to get to where we are today, and I'm so honored to see that pay off with the momentous milestone of making the Inc 5000 list" said Javon Frazier, founder and CEO of Maestro Media. Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Maestro Media is an innovative full service strategic development firm specializing in adapting original IP and pop culture franchises into a wide range of physical experiences and products, including tabletop games, merchandise, artwork, and more, all through a meaningful community-focused engagement approach. Founded in 2015 by veteran digital strategist and serial entrepreneur Javon Frazier and led by a genuine passion for gaming, fan communities and experiential customer experiences, Maestro Media looks to explore and expand the ways fans interact with their favorite franchise or creator, collaborating directly with consumers to develop products based on their feedback and further retaining lifelong fans for its partners.

With major partnerships with beloved franchises such as Hello Kitty, The Smurfs, The Binding of Isaac, SallyFace, and more, Maestro Media works with its partners to meaningfully connect with and impact consumers on an ongoing basis to generate positive brand sentiment.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Maestro Media is an innovative full service strategic and business development firm specializing in adapting original IP and pop culture franchises into a wide range of physical experiences and products through a meaningful community-first approach. Having been instrumental in converting beloved video game franchises such as The Binding of Isaac and Sally Face into hugely successful board games and other product areas, Maestro Media looks to expand the ways fans interact with their favorite franchise or creator, collaborating directly with consumers to develop products and further retaining lifelong fans for its partners. Founded in 2015 by veteran digital strategist and serial entrepreneur Javon Frazier and led by a genuine passion for gaming, fan communities and experiential customer experiences, Maestro Media works with its partners to meaningfully connect with consumers on an ongoing basis to generate positive brand sentiment. For more information, visit maestromedia.com.

