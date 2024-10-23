Maestro Media Unveils The Smurfs: Roleplaying Game--100% Funded in the First 18 Minutes on Kickstarter!

The Smurf's Roleplaying Game marks Maestro Media's second collaboration with The Smurfs.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maestro Media announces the launch of its highly anticipated tabletop RPG, The Smurfs: Roleplaying Game, now live on Kickstarter!—and was fully funded within the first 18 minutes! Crafted by designer Kevin Borrup (creator of BURN 2d6 and more), this game invites players to embark on family-friendly adventures set in the whimsical world of The Smurfs.

"The Smurfs: Roleplaying Game brings the beloved cartoon to life like never before," says Javon Frazier, Founder and CEO of Maestro Media. "Players can dive into thrilling Smurf escapades with characters they know and adore, or even create their very own Smurf. Each session promises a unique experience tailored to the character's journey."

As a special incentive, anyone who backs the game within the first 24 hours will receive a complimentary copy of The Smurfs: Hidden Village, Maestro Media's inaugural Smurfs tabletop game, designed by the talented Team Kaedama and nominated for the Most Innovative License of the Year at the Prestigious TAGIE Awards

Kickstarter pledge levels include:

Baby Smurf's Starter Box - $59

Includes The Smurfs: Roleplaying Game Starter Box, Core Rulebook Digital PDF, and all digital rewards and stretch goals unlocked during the campaign.

Smurfette's Deluxe Set - $129

Includes a Special Edition Rulebook and Digital PDF, Smurfed Up Dice, Core Standees, an Adventure Map, Character Sheet Pack, and all digital rewards and stretch goals unlocked during the campaign.

Papa Smurf's Exclusive Collector Tome (Kickstarter Exclusive) - $249

Includes the Exclusive Collector Tome, Special Edition Rulebook and Digital PDF, Smurfed Up Dice, Core Standees, Adventure Map, Character Sheet, and all digital rewards and stretch goals unlocked during the campaign.

For more information about The Smurfs: Roleplaying Game, download the quickstart guide, follow Maestro Media on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, or visit http://www.maestromedia.com.

About Maestro Media:

Maestro Media is a full-service strategic product and business development firm specializing in adapting original IP and pop culture franchises into a wide range of products, including tabletop games, merchandise, artwork, and more. With a track record of successful crowdfunding campaigns and a passion for creating surprise and delight, Maestro Media is dedicated to delivering exceptional gaming experiences.

