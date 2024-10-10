Maestro Wins Start-Up Solution of the Year at the Private Equity Wire 2024 US Awards

"Today, Maestro is supporting all aspects of the value creation lifecycle and driving outcomes for PE firms and stakeholders." - Prasanth Ramanand, Chief Innovation Officer, Maestro Post this

"This great honor is a testament to the hard work of our team and the momentum we have built in establishing Maestro as the indispensable value creation platform for private equity firms and PE-backed companies," said Prasanth Ramanand, Maestro's Chief Innovation Officer. "In an era where financial engineering and multiple expansion are no longer enough for achieving growth ambitions, sponsors are increasingly turning to Maestro for a technology-enabled and modernized approach to creating operational alpha across the portfolio."

Maestro launched in 2020 to help private equity firms collaborate, capture best practices, and drive tactical value creation. Since then, Maestro has evolved to become an indispensable tool in the PE technology arsenal. With strategic value creation now key to accelerating growth and delivering returns, deal teams, operating partners, portfolio company management, and consultants rely on Maestro daily to plan, execute, measure, and report on the impact of value creation initiatives.

"Today, Maestro is supporting all aspects of the value creation lifecycle and driving outcomes for PE firms and stakeholders," Ramanand continued. "For sponsors managing billions of dollars in assets and their portfolio companies, we're delivering a modern and sophisticated platform that has proven to accelerate growth through operationalized value creation strategies."

About Maestro:

Maestro is the value creation platform designed exclusively for the Private Equity industry. Backed by S&P Global, Accordion Partners, and several General Partners from the PE industry, Maestro helps PE sponsors modernize their operations and maximize value creation within their portfolio through active portfolio management and collaboration with portfolio company management teams. For more information, please visit: https://www.go-maestro.com/.

