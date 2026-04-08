MaestroX Introduces OrderAid™, AI-Powered Order Entry for Title Professionals

"This enhancement addresses one of the most time-consuming parts of title operations: getting orders into the system accurately and efficiently," said Sarel Doglu, President and Chief Product Officer at MaestroX Post this

Drag and drop a PDF or Word order form directly into the platform

Copy and paste order emails and instructions into the platform

Once submitted, OrderAid automatically extracts relevant order data and populates the appropriate fields, significantly reducing manual keying and accelerating order processing. Users can then review and validate the information before final submission, helping ensure accuracy while maintaining oversight of the final order data.

The OrderAid enhancement is designed to:

Simplify order intake

Reduce repetitive manual entry

Speed up the submission process

Streamline the review process so users can quickly correct missing or inaccurate details before submitting

"This enhancement addresses one of the most time-consuming parts of title operations: getting orders into the system accurately and efficiently," said Sarel Doglu, President and Chief Product Officer at MaestroX. "With OrderAid, users can drag and drop documents or paste order instructions directly into the MaestroX platform, and AI extracts the relevant data automatically. This reduces manual work while preserving user oversight. It's a practical application of AI that improves workflow efficiency without taking control away from the title professional."

OrderAid reflects MaestroX's continued focus on applying practical, human-guided AI to improve workflow efficiency while keeping users in control of their data. By simplifying order intake and reducing manual entry, OrderAid helps title teams process orders more quickly, improve accuracy, and scale more effectively as volume fluctuates.

About MaestroX

MaestroX is an end-to-end title intelligence platform that integrates seamlessly with leading title production software, combining human-defined workflows with advanced AI to streamline title search operations nationwide. Built by industry veterans, MaestroX centralizes communication, automates vendor assignments, and delivers real-time updates across all fifty states—driving greater efficiency, accuracy and scalability without sacrificing human judgment. As the largest and most sophisticated title search vendor platform, MaestroX enables organizations to eliminate friction, reduce manual effort, and achieve a typical return on investment of 5 to 1 or greater. For more information, visit https://maestrox.com/.

Media Contact

Beth Planakis, MaestroX, 1 9542958309, [email protected], www.MaestroX.com

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SOURCE MaestroX