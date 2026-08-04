MaestroX Partners with Industry Veteran Pat Carney to Serve as Chief AI Officer and Chief Technology Officer

MaestroX, the leading title intelligence platform, has named industry veteran Pat Carney as Chief AI Officer and Chief Technology Officer to lead its AI and technology strategy. Carney will drive development of practical, trustworthy AI that empowers title professionals rather than replacing their judgment, strengthening MaestroX's human-guided approach to title production.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MaestroX, the leading title intelligence platform, today announced it has partnered with Pat Carney to serve as Chief AI Officer and Chief Technology Officer (CAIO and CTO). A highly respected technology leader and industry veteran, Carney brings decades of experience building innovative technology solutions for the title and real estate industries. In this role, he will lead MaestroX's technology and artificial intelligence strategy, sharpening the company's focus on building AI that works alongside title professionals, not around them, and driving development of intelligent products that improve accuracy, reduce risk, and create meaningful value for customers.
"Pat doesn't just understand AI, he understands title," said Christopher Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of MaestroX. "That's a rare combination, and it's exactly what this moment calls for. As we scale MaestroX's AI capabilities, Pat will make sure every innovation we build actually solves a problem our customers have on their desk today, not just a problem that sounds good in a pitch deck. His leadership is going to sharpen everything we do."
"The title industry doesn't need AI for AI's sake, it needs AI that earns trust one workflow at a time," said Pat Carney, Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer of MaestroX. "This team has already proven that human-guided AI isn't a slogan, it's how they build. That's what drew me to MaestroX, and I'm looking forward to giving title professionals tools that make them faster and more accurate, while keeping their expertise exactly where it belongs: at the center of every decision."
Carney's engagement comes as MaestroX continues to invest in AI-powered capabilities across its platform, all without sacrificing the human judgment the industry depends on. As AI continues to transform the title and real estate industries, Carney's mandate is clear: keep MaestroX at the forefront of practical, trustworthy AI innovation for title production.
"Since founding this company, we've grown by anticipating where our industry is headed and investing ahead of the curve," said Chris Blum, Founder of MaestroX. "Pat is uniquely qualified to bridge the worlds of AI and title operations, and this appointment reflects how seriously we take that opportunity. We're thrilled to have him leading our AI vision."
About MaestroX
MaestroX is an end-to-end title intelligence platform that integrates seamlessly with leading title production software, combining human-defined workflows with advanced AI to streamline title search operations nationwide. Built by industry veterans, MaestroX centralizes communication, automates vendor assignments, and delivers real-time updates across all fifty states—driving greater efficiency, accuracy and scalability without sacrificing human judgment. As the largest and most sophisticated title search vendor platform, MaestroX enables organizations to eliminate friction, reduce manual effort, and achieve a typical return on investment of 5 to 1 or greater. For more information, visit https://maestrox.com/.
Media Contact
Beth Planakis, MaestroX, 1 9542958309, [email protected], www.MaestroX.com
SOURCE MaestroX
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