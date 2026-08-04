MaestroX Partners with Industry Veteran Pat Carney to Serve as Chief AI Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Pat doesn't just understand AI, he understands title. That's a rare combination, and it's exactly what this moment calls for. Post this

"The title industry doesn't need AI for AI's sake, it needs AI that earns trust one workflow at a time," said Pat Carney, Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Officer of MaestroX. "This team has already proven that human-guided AI isn't a slogan, it's how they build. That's what drew me to MaestroX, and I'm looking forward to giving title professionals tools that make them faster and more accurate, while keeping their expertise exactly where it belongs: at the center of every decision."

Carney's engagement comes as MaestroX continues to invest in AI-powered capabilities across its platform, all without sacrificing the human judgment the industry depends on. As AI continues to transform the title and real estate industries, Carney's mandate is clear: keep MaestroX at the forefront of practical, trustworthy AI innovation for title production.

"Since founding this company, we've grown by anticipating where our industry is headed and investing ahead of the curve," said Chris Blum, Founder of MaestroX. "Pat is uniquely qualified to bridge the worlds of AI and title operations, and this appointment reflects how seriously we take that opportunity. We're thrilled to have him leading our AI vision."

About MaestroX

MaestroX is an end-to-end title intelligence platform that integrates seamlessly with leading title production software, combining human-defined workflows with advanced AI to streamline title search operations nationwide. Built by industry veterans, MaestroX centralizes communication, automates vendor assignments, and delivers real-time updates across all fifty states—driving greater efficiency, accuracy and scalability without sacrificing human judgment. As the largest and most sophisticated title search vendor platform, MaestroX enables organizations to eliminate friction, reduce manual effort, and achieve a typical return on investment of 5 to 1 or greater. For more information, visit https://maestrox.com/.

Media Contact

Beth Planakis, MaestroX, 1 9542958309, [email protected], www.MaestroX.com

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SOURCE MaestroX