MAGAfleet Launches Their MAGA - ELD, The ELD for American Patriots

MAGAfleet LLC launches their 100% US-Made Electronic Logging Device with 100% US-based Support for American Patriots

HEBRON, N.D., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGAfleet LLC has announced the launch of its MAGA - ELD, a high-quality Electronic Logging Device (ELD) that is 100% made in the USA. Built on the mission of putting America first, the MAGA - ELD offers American trucking companies an ELD product proudly crafted in Texas and backed by a 100% US-based support team, ensuring unmatched quality, reliability, and service.

MAGAfleet's 100% Made in America products embody their mission to put America first, reinforcing the American values of patriotism and craftsmanship. From software design to manufacturing, every component of the MAGA - ELD is proudly produced in the USA where the highest standards of American craftsmanship are upheld. Users can enjoy an American quality product with a dedicated US-only customer support team.

MAGA - ELD features:

FMCSA-Approved Hours of Service (HOS)

DVIR

Live GPS

IFTA Calculations

iOS & Android Driver Mobile App

Fleet Management App

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

"When customers choose MAGA-ELD, they are not just investing in a superior ELD solution – they really are standing up for American jobs, values, and prosperity", shared Kristina Rosendahl, Sales and Support at MAGAfleet.

About MAGAfleet LLC

In a world where American values are under unprecedented attack, MAGAfleet LLC is the embodiment of patriotism and craftsmanship. Their MAGA-ELD is built based on their mission of putting America first, offering American trucking companies a reliable, high-quality Electronic Logging Device (ELD) that is 100% Made in America, based in America, and backed by a 100% US-based Support Team. Located in Hebron, North Dakota, MAGAfleet is committed to American quality and a 100% local workforce powering the local economy and community.

To learn more or get started with MAGA - ELD, connect with MAGAfleet at www.MAGAfleet.com or call 701-658-8844.

Media Contact

Kristina Rosendahl, MAGAfleet LLC, 1 (701) 510-3907, [email protected], https://magafleet.com/

SOURCE MAGAfleet LLC