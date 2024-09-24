Magaya Acquires iPaaS Provider Omniboom, Bringing Connected Supply Chains to More Logistics Service Providers

"Integrating Omniboom into Magaya represents a strategic investment in our future growth and operational agility," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. Post this

By integrating technology and data across all touchpoints, connected supply chains provide enhanced visibility and collaboration, enabling more accurate forecasting, proactive issue resolution, and streamlined logistics operations. Ultimately, connected supply chains drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. The combined Magaya and Omniboom offering enables connected supply chains as a service for a broad range of logistics service providers, with robust and user-friendly integrations of business-critical apps such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Narvar, and many others.

"Integrating Omniboom into Magaya represents a strategic investment in our future growth and operational agility," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "We are eager to partner with the talented and experienced team at Omniboom to explore new innovations and deliver exceptional value to our expanded customer base."

By combining IPaaS together with a best-in-class platform for logistics and supply chain management, Magaya offers a complete solution suite that is unmatched in the market. The combination accelerates time to value and makes digitization simpler, further enabling Magaya customers to grow their business – all from a single platform.

About Magaya

Magaya is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

