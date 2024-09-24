Magaya Acquires iPaaS Provider Omniboom, Bringing Connected Supply Chains to More Logistics Service Providers

Magaya has acquired Omniboom, a premier Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) provider specializing in equipping businesses of all sizes with the connected technology foundation they need to thrive in the dynamic global e-commerce landscape.
MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced that it has acquired Omniboom, a premier Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) provider specializing in equipping businesses of all sizes with the connected technology foundation they need to thrive in the dynamic global e-commerce landscape.
"For nearly a decade, our mission at Omniboom has been to empower our customers with the means to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for expansion," commented Chris Pacetti, Co-Founder at Omniboom. "As we move forward as part of the Magaya team, together we will enable more businesses to streamline the integration of various applications and systems, enhancing data flow and operational efficiency."
By integrating technology and data across all touchpoints, connected supply chains provide enhanced visibility and collaboration, enabling more accurate forecasting, proactive issue resolution, and streamlined logistics operations. Ultimately, connected supply chains drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. The combined Magaya and Omniboom offering enables connected supply chains as a service for a broad range of logistics service providers, with robust and user-friendly integrations of business-critical apps such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Narvar, and many others.
"Integrating Omniboom into Magaya represents a strategic investment in our future growth and operational agility," said Gary Nemmers, CEO of Magaya. "We are eager to partner with the talented and experienced team at Omniboom to explore new innovations and deliver exceptional value to our expanded customer base."
By combining IPaaS together with a best-in-class platform for logistics and supply chain management, Magaya offers a complete solution suite that is unmatched in the market. The combination accelerates time to value and makes digitization simpler, further enabling Magaya customers to grow their business – all from a single platform.
About Magaya
Magaya is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.
