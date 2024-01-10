Magaya Announces Double-Digit Growth in 2023, Driven by Innovation and Partnerships

"The Magaya Digital Freight Platform is the ideal foundation to enable the visibility needed to make proactive strategic decisions, unlock new efficiencies with automation, and put the end customer at the heart of the business," said Gary Nemmers, CEO. Post this

Throughout the year, the Magaya Digital Freight Platform has continuously evolved to address the needs of the market. Product evolution highlights for the year include:

Announced a cloud platform modernization on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). in partnership with Thoughtworks.

Released Insights by Magaya, a powerful business intelligence solution and data warehouse for Magaya Supply Chain.

Released a redesigned, modern UI for Final Mile by Magaya, giving courier drivers an efficient way to pick up and deliver packages from their mobile phones.

Released updates to Magaya CRM supporting multiple Magaya Supply Chain instances, adding new reporting capabilities, and more.

Released a new AWB tracking feature connecting CargoAi with Magaya Supply Chain.

Released Flow WMS 2.1, introducing several improvements to warehouse pick and load operations.

Released updates to the Courier Shipping by Magaya extension, giving Magaya Supply Chain users better shipping management capabilities including label printing and shipment tracking with connections to USPS, FedEx, UPS, and more.

In the logistics industry, relationships have long been the cornerstone of success. A fundamental contributor to the company's growth in 2023 was the Magaya Partner Ecosystem, a diverse program welcoming international partners. Additionally, the expansion of its strategic technology partnerships with Xeneta, Prompt Global, and CargoAi provided added value to its customers by extending the capabilities of the Digital Freight Platform.

"Freight forwarders and logistics service providers are no strangers to disruption: it comes with the territory. And while disruption can be stressful, it also creates a rich terrain for innovation," reflected Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "As we look forward to 2024, technology has a tremendous opportunity to impact the industry positively. The Magaya Digital Freight Platform is the ideal foundation to enable the visibility needed to make proactive strategic decisions, unlock new efficiencies with automation, and put the end customer at the heart of the business. These elements serve as foundational pillars for sustained growth, independent of broader market fluctuations."

