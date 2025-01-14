Magaya Announces Magaya Connect, Strengthening Supply Chain Collaboration

"Magaya Connect represents an important leap forward in delivering on our commitment to creating connected supply chains that drive efficiency, visibility, and growth for LSPs of all sizes," said Kristjan Lillemets, Chief Product Officer at Magaya. Post this

Magaya Connect enables logistics businesses to integrate essential tools including NetSuite, Sage, Xero, Zoho, Shopify, and many others. It bridges gaps between the Magaya Digital Freight Platform and e-commerce platforms, operational systems, accounting software, government agencies, and the broader supply chain. By automating data flow and eliminating silos, Magaya Connect fosters improved collaboration and smarter decision-making.

"For nearly a decade, Omniboom has been focused on simplifying integrations for our customers. Now, as Magaya Connect, we're taking that mission to new heights by providing the tools and support logistics providers need to succeed in an increasingly connected world," said Chris Pacetti, Co-Founder of Omniboom.

By uniting iPaaS with Magaya's industry-leading logistics and supply chain management solutions, Magaya Connect delivers a complete platform that simplifies digitization and accelerates growth for logistics service providers around the world.

About Magaya

Magaya, the number one freight management platform for logistics service providers, is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

