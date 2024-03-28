Magaya Announces Multimillion-Dollar Investment Aimed at Fortifying its Digital Freight Platform to Accommodate Rapid Growth and Enhance Customer Experience

"By accelerating value delivery to our customers while improving the experience they have every day with our platform, we are solidifying our position as the top choice for customers wanting to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape." - Gary Nemmers, CEO at Magaya. Post this

The new investment dollars are additive and specifically designated to accelerate the platform advancement and product development areas previously committed by the company. Key initiatives include:

Performance Optimization: Maximize throughput, reduce latency, and enhance overall platform reliability.

Infrastructure Upgrades: Improve system performance and responsiveness, even under heavy loads.

Scalability Enhancements: Handle growing user demands seamlessly and rapidly.

Robust Monitoring and Analytics: Proactive responses to alerts regarding potential issues.

Talent: Expand team of skilled engineers with domain expertise to spearhead these initiatives.

"As freight forwarders, 3PLs, customers brokers, NVOCCs, and other logistics service providers embrace digital transformation and deploy technology solutions to streamline their operations, Magaya is experiencing exponential growth," said Martyn Verhaegen, CTO at Magaya. "To exceed our customer's expectations, we recognized the need to bolster our platform's performance with a swifter trajectory than the one we were on. Optimizing our software and technology infrastructure with these added dollars will enable seamless user experiences while escalating the value our customers gain from our software solutions."

The enhancements to Magaya's platform are rolling out over the coming months using a diligent approach to avoid disruptions for users. For more information, visit info.magaya.com/product-updates.

About Magaya

Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize the entire logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Danya Rielly, Magaya, 7868459150, [email protected], www.magaya.com

SOURCE Magaya