Magaya Closes a Successful Third Quarter 2024, Expands Global Footprint

Additional business highlights for Q3 2024 include:

Announced two new international value-added resellers: Finland -based Right Consultancy, serving Europe and the Middle East with a specialization in the Nordic region, and Istanbul -based Arute Solutions, serving Europe and MENA ( Middle East and North Africa ) regions.

-based Right Consultancy, serving and the with a specialization in the Nordic region, and -based Arute Solutions, serving and MENA ( and ) regions. Added more than 50 new customer logos in the U.S., Panama , Colombia , France , Saudi Arabia , New Zealand , Australia , and several other countries.

, , , , , , and several other countries. Earned 11 badges across the many Fall 2024 G2 Reports, including Leader in Supply Chain Suites and Warehouse Management Software.

Launched the MyMagaya Rewards program, enabling customers to earn points for participating in a variety of customer advocacy activities that can then be redeemed for valuable rewards.

Released enhancements and new features across several products, notably improved search capabilities in Magaya Supply Chain and French language support for Flow WMS by Magaya.

"Looking back on this quarter, we are proud to have taken significant steps in expanding our global footprint and deepening our commitment to creating a truly connected supply chain ecosystem. With the addition of new VARs serving Europe and the Middle East and the acquisition of Omniboom, we are more equipped than ever to empower our customers with seamless, end-to-end solutions - wherever they are located in the world," commented Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "The positive feedback from our partners and customers further fuels our momentum. We look forward to building on this success, continuing to innovate, and elevating the industry to new levels of connectivity and efficiency."

