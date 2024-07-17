Magaya Continues Transformative Growth in Second Quarter 2024

Magaya today announced a successful close to the second quarter, with excellent new subscription bookings alongside exceptional customer retention and expansion.

Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced a successful close to the second quarter, with excellent new subscription bookings alongside exceptional customer retention and expansion.

In support of this continued growth, Magaya proudly welcomed two new members to its executive leadership team in Q2. In early May, Dawn Russell was appointed Chief Customer Officer (CCO), bringing more than a decade of software industry customer success leadership experience to the role. The following month, Magaya welcomed Eric Ingram as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with more than 25 years of finance leadership experience in private equity-funded businesses as well as public accounting.

Additional business highlights for Q2 2024 include:

Added 50 new customer logos, including LVO, 100 Logistics, Hospitality Purveyors Inc., and Bulldog Cartage.

Earned an impressive 14 badges across multiple Summer 2024 G2 Reports, including Leader in Supply Chain Suites and Warehouse Management Software.

Earned more than a dozen new five-star reviews from verified customers on Capterra and G2.

Introduced the Air AMS Dashboard for Container Freight Stations. This cloud-based solution delivers color-coded, real-time status updates, enabling proactive management of MAWBs and HAWBs.

Released an integration between Magaya Rate Management and leading drayage rate provider XenonFS, streamlining the multimodal quoting process and combining industry-leading FCL drayage rates with ocean and air quotes.

Implemented significant improvements in the customer support process, leading to a 24-point increase in NPS score over the previous quarter.

"As we close another successful quarter, we stand at a transformative juncture in our company's journey. With the addition of seasoned leaders into our executive leadership team and the launch of innovative programs dedicated to enhancing both customer success and satisfaction, we are making important strategic moves designed to not only accelerate our growth but ensure it is sustainable," commented Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "We are energized by our progress and excited for the future, confident that these changes will set a solid foundation for new heights of innovation and market leadership."

About Magaya

Magaya is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

