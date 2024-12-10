Magaya Promotes Kristjan Lillemets to Chief Product Officer

"I have the utmost confidence in Kristjan's leadership and devotion to ensuring our product strategy is aligned with customer needs, market opportunities, and emerging technologies," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. Post this

"2024 has been a transformative year for Magaya, as we welcomed several new members to the executive leadership team and made significant investments in our products," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "These advancements have solidified our foundation for growth and innovation, and Kristjan's promotion to Chief Product Officer is a key part of this transformation."

With a keen eye on advancements like cloud technology and artificial intelligence, Kristjan has ensured Magaya's offerings remain at the forefront, addressing real needs, and making Magaya's products indispensable tools for logistics professionals. His commitment to driving adoption, ensuring strong product-market fit, and evolving the product suite makes him a visionary leader.

With users in more than 100 countries, the Magaya Digital Freight Platform sets the technology foundation for modern logistics management with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions for shipping, warehousing, rate management, visibility, digital forwarding, compliance, CRM, and more. Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue.

