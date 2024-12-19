Magaya Releases 2025 U.S. Trade Policy Outlook Report for Logistics Service Providers

"Magaya has overcome similar challenges many times in our 25 years of business, and we are fully prepared to help our customers navigate this shift with confidence," said Gary Nemmers, CEO. Post this

"Significant trade policy changes like those on the horizon for 2025 will open up many new opportunities for logistics service providers while also raising questions on how to best navigate and capitalize on what's coming," said Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "As an industry that serves as the backbone of global commerce, staying ahead of such policy shifts isn't just a matter of efficiency, it's essential for survival and growth."

Magaya's 2025 U.S. Trade Policy Outlook Report explores:

What we know so far about the proposed changes and their expected impact.

Implications for LSPs, such as freight rate volatility, compliance burdens, operational disruptions, and customer challenges.

How LSPs can prepare by strengthening supply chain relationships, improving visibility, adapting pricing, and focusing on compliance readiness.

Questions LSPs should ask their logistics software provider to ensure they are equipped to handle the upcoming changes.

How Magaya is adapting to support LSPs with updated solutions including customs compliance, rate management, and warehouse integrations.

Click here to download the report.

"Magaya has overcome similar challenges many times in our 25 years of business, and we are fully prepared to help our customers navigate this shift with confidence," added Nemmers.

About Magaya

Magaya is Moving Freight Forward with a Digital Freight Platform that optimizes the entire origin-to-destination supply chain through flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based software. Whether used together as an integrated suite or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to simplify complex logistics processes, enhance the customer experience, and grow revenues alongside profits. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to our customers' success and don't hesitate to go the extra mile. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Danya Rielly, Magaya, 7868459150, [email protected], www.magaya.com

SOURCE Magaya