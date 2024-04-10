Magaya Starts 2024 With Transformative Technology Investment Supporting Strong Growth

"The Magaya Digital Freight Platform sets a strong technology foundation through its cloud-based, modular, and interoperable solutions for logistics automation and digitization," commented Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. Post this

Additional business highlights for Q1 2024 include:

Added 44 new customer logos, including Slade Global and Cascades Shipping Services.

Earned 6 badges across multiple Spring 2024 G2 Reports, including Leader in Warehouse Management Software.

Magaya Digital Freight Platform selected for inclusion to Gartner Peer Insights in their Supply Chain Management category.

Announced Magaya Help, a new customer support and resources portal, providing faster, easier access to answers about Magaya products and services.

Released a new Magaya Supply Chain and CargoAi integration, providing status and event updates across applications for air shipments.

Appointed Supply Chain and Logistics Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry veteran Ed Rusch as Chief Marketing Officer.

"Confronted by ongoing economic instability and challenges affecting major shipping routes worldwide, logistics service providers are searching for strategies to enhance agility, improve operational efficiency, and protect profit margins," commented Gary Nemmers, Magaya CEO. "The Magaya Digital Freight Platform sets a strong technology foundation to achieve these goals and more through its cloud-based, modular, and interoperable solutions for logistics automation and digitization."

About Magaya

Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers' success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.

