Magazzino Italian Art Collaborates With Prosecco DOC To Create A Custom Wine Label

The Italian Art Museum in the Heart of Upstate New York Displays Collaborative Prosecco DOC Bottle Labels in Honor of the Opening Celebration for the Robert Olnick Pavilion

COLD SPRING, N.Y. , Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magazzino Italian Art proudly announces the grand opening of its second building, the Robert Olnick Pavilion, on September 14, 2023. This expansion, designed by the renowned Spanish architects Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo, will provide 13,000 square feet of additional exhibition space, and marks a milestone for Magazzino, allowing the museum to host more temporary exhibitions and expand educational initiatives across both spaces on the Cold Spring campus.

To mark this momentous occasion, Magazzino has joined forces with Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC to craft custom Prosecco DOC bottle labels, designed by Waterhouse Cifuentes Design, featuring the Magazzino logo and the colors of the Italian flag as an oud to their native country. These specially designed bottles were displayed and poured at the inauguration events which occurred over the weekend on Friday, September 8th and Sunday, September 10th.

Prosecco DOC is the biggest denomination of origin in Italy. Located in Italy's northeast corner, south of the Alps, it is situated in the territory between Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto, nestled between the Dolomite Mountains and the Adriatic Sea. The Prosecco DOC covers nine provinces: 4 in the region of Friuli Venezia Giulia and 5 in Veneto region.

The denomination is not just representative of a wine, it is a testament to the authenticity and quality of Italian craftsmanship which embodies the history and traditions of its country, becoming an ambassador of the "Made in Italy" in the world. Its territory is comprised of a mesmerizing fusion of climate, soil, and winemaking tradition that gives birth to a wine that is unparalleled in its origin and style. Prosecco DOC's motto is "Italian Genio", which represents Made in Italy in all its forms, arts, food & wine, fashion, design, etc. The Genio is the perfect embodiment of this collaborative partnership with Magazzino Italian Art.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Prosecco DOC on the creation of the custom Magazzino Italian Art wine labels" says Grace Astrove, the Director of Development at Magazzino Italian Art "this is a great opportunity for us to pay homage to Italy, the motherland of great sophisticated wines, like Prosecco DOC, and the birthplace of fine arts."

During the various celebrations of the opening weekend, distinguished guests enjoyed Prosecco DOC by the glass as they immersed themselves in the captivating ambiance of the museum's newest pavilion, prominent figures in attendance, including Co-founders Giorgio Spanu and Nancy Olnick, Executive Director Vittorio Calabrese, and architects Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo, and Mariangela Zappia, the Italian Ambassador to the United States of America, shared their thoughts and excitement about this remarkable addition to Magazzino's legacy.

About Prosecco DOC

The Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was created in 2009 to coordinate and manage the Prosecco DOC production. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, still wine and sparkling wine producers—to ensure the designation continues to grow and that the production regulations are complied with.

About Magazzino Italian Art

Magazzino Italian Art is a museum and research center dedicated to advancing scholarship and public appreciation of postwar and contemporary Italian art in the United States. Located in Cold Spring, New York, the museum was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu.

In 2017, the first building designed by architect Miguel Quismondo and set within several landscaped acres of the Hudson Highlands, was inaugurated with an exhibition drawn from the Olnick Spanu Collection dedicated to Margherita Stein, founder of the historic Galleria Christian Stein in Milan and a key advocate and supporter of the artists associated with Arte Povera.

In 2023, Magazzino inaugurated its Germano Celant Research Center, named for the art critic and historian who gave Arte Povera its name. Created as an educational nonprofit museum, Magazzino Italian Art increased its indoor space by two-thirds in September 2023 by opening the freestanding Robert Olnick Pavilion designed by architects Alberto Campo Baeza and Miguel Quismondo and named in memory of Nancy Olnick's father. This new building provides a multipurpose room with auditorium capabilities, a store, and Café Silvia serving Italian cuisine by Italian Chef Luca Galli.

