Magellan AI and Sounder Partner to Offer Brand Safety and Suitability Verification for Podcast Campaigns

"Magellan AI is thrilled to partner with Sounder, and this collaboration underscores our commitment to providing advertisers with a complete, post-campaign verification solution," said Cameron Hendrix, CEO and Co-Founder at Magellan AI. Post this

Sounder, a trusted provider of brand safety and brand suitability solutions in audio, will specialize in ensuring that advertisements appear in brand-appropriate environments. In an era where brand integrity is the cornerstone of success, Sounder's suite of tools and services is the guardian against inadvertent association with unsuitable content. According to PWC and the IAB U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Study 2023, utilizing brand safety and suitability solutions has nearly doubled YoY from 44% to 69% and 33% to 62%, respectively.

"Magellan AI is thrilled to partner with Sounder, and this collaboration underscores our commitment to providing advertisers with a complete, post-campaign verification solution," said Cameron Hendrix, CEO and Co-Founder at Magellan AI. "Now, our clients can access brand safety and suitability reporting alongside our industry-leading ad impression and reach verification."

Kal Amin, Sounder CEO and Co-Founder echoed the sentiment, stating, "The importance of brand safety and suitability cannot be overstated in today's advertising landscape. Our partnership with Magellan AI, an industry titan, empowers us to expand our reach and provide brands with the security they need to navigate the digital advertising realm."

The partnership between Magellan AI and Sounder enables advertisers to utilize a comprehensive solution under one roof, combining the power of attribution analytics with a robust suite of brand safety and suitability services.

About Magellan AI

Magellan AI is the all-in-one platform for podcast advertising market intelligence and measurement. Magellan AI has created the world's largest database of podcast advertising data – covering activity from over 35,000 brands and 50,000 shows in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Ireland, and Germany. Media buyers at advertisers and agencies rely on Magellan AI's podcast media planning and measurement platform to discover, connect with, and analyze performance of podcasts, streaming audio, and YouTube. Publishers trust Magellan AI to grow ad sales, drive content acquisition, and make ad ops efficient. Learn more by visiting https://www.magellan.ai.

About Sounder

Sounder is the AI-powered, end-to-end audio intelligence platform that is shaping the future of the entire audio ecosystem. Our proprietary technology brings together publishers, brands and agencies, ad tech marketplaces, and data partners to revolutionize how audio content is discovered, monetized, and optimized. We're proud to deliver unparalleled value to our partners and customers and maximize their audio advertising potential through AI-driven insights and solutions. Unlock the true value of audio content at sounder.ai.

Magellan AI Contact:

Jim Ballas

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies LLC, 2028415963, [email protected], https://sounder.fm/

SOURCE Sounder