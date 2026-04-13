Magellan to contribute critical system concepts for Canada's Lunar Utility Rover

Mission Control has selected Magellan Aerospace Corporation ("Magellan") to support the development of concepts for Canada's lunar utility rover. Working alongside a consortium of Canadian partners, Magellan will design key subsystems helping ensure the rover could operate in the Moon's extreme environment.

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Control has selected Magellan to join their team developing concepts for Canada's lunar utility rover, a key contribution to the future human exploration of the Moon.

Mission Control is one of three companies previously awarded a $4.7 million contract by the Canadian Space Agency to execute the initial phase of the Canadian lunar utility rover. This phase includes defining mission tasks, advancing critical technologies, and laying the groundwork for a full prototype. This contract marks the starting point of Canada's $1.35 billion investment in the utility rover.

As part of this next phase, Magellan will work in partnership with Mission Control and alongside a consortium of leading Canadian companies to bring the rover — a semi-autonomous, minibus-sized rover to life.

"We're proud to partner with Magellan Aerospace" said Peter Visscher, Vice President of Rovers at Mission Control. "With our combined expertise and that of our other partners, we've assembled a world-class Canadian team to take on this mission. Together, we're developing advanced systems designed to enable safe, reliable lunar surface logistics and support astronaut spacewalks—while showcasing the innovation and leadership of Canada's space sector. "

Drawing on decades of heritage and expertise in space systems engineering, Magellan will play a critical role in the development of concepts for the rover's core subsystems, including power, thermal, flight computer, and flight software. These systems are essential to ensuring the rover could withstand and operate within the Moon's harsh and unpredictable environment over its anticipated long-duration mission.

"With more than 60 years of experience in space programs, Magellan is excited to contribute its core subsystem technologies concepts to a Canadian-made utility rover" said Haydn Martin, Magellan's Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Contracts. "We are proud to work alongside this growing network of partners delivering specialized technologies—from robotics and autonomy to core vehicle systems—demonstrating the strength of Canada's space sector and its role in enabling the next era of lunar exploration."

About Mission Control, www.missioncontrolspace.com

Mission Control empowers explorers by innovating to make advanced technology viable for use in space. Using Spacefarer™ and SpacefarerAI™, customers can simplify mission development and operations while unlocking the potential of new scientific and commercial opportunities on the Earth, Moon, Mars, and beyond. Spacefarer™ is being trusted for multiple missions to the Moon by mission controllers, scientists, and software developers who seek faster deployments, lower-cost mission development, and valuable data returns. Mission Control launched the Persistence Mission – Canada's giant leap for AI in space – in June of 2025. Mission Control is inspired by a vision of the world in which access to space is ubiquitous and inspires all humans to treasure planet Earth and marvel at the universe.

About Magellan Aerospace Corporation, www.magellan.aero

Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India.

Media Contact

Candice Kinney, Mission Control, 1 6132070470, [email protected], Missioncontrolspace.com

SOURCE Mission Control