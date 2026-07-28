Magensa Payment Gateway Completes Level 3 Certification with Global Payments Canada, Extending Services to the Canadian Market

"Canada is a real growth priority for us, and this certification is what makes that growth possible" - Rod Vesling, Senior Vice President of Magensa Post this

Magensa's platform brings a broad set of capabilities to Canadian ISVs and enterprises, including full eCommerce capabilities supporting in-app and web-app Apple® Pay and Google Pay™, tokenization services, and Magensa Portals for boarding merchants, as well as viewing and reporting on transactions with API options.

"Canada is a real growth priority for us, and this certification is what makes that growth possible," said Rod Vesling, Senior Vice President of Magensa. "With Interac and EMV support now in place through Global Payments Canada, we can go after new ISVs and enterprises across the country, not just the partners we already serve in the U.S. This is the foundation to expanding business in Canada."

Built on MagTek's newest hardware platform, MMS Dyna Devices enable countertop, mobile, and kiosk implementations. The platform is engineered around AES-256 encryption, the highest security standard in the industry, giving customers additional peace of mind with every transaction. Beyond payments, the MMS Dyna Device platform also supports barcodes and non-payment NFC use cases, including MIFARE, NTAG, ECP2, Apple® VAS and Google™ SmartTap, access control, and mobile driver's license (mDL) reading, making it one of the most versatile hardware platforms in the industry. DynaProx additionally supports DynaCast, for delivering receipts, surveys, and other content directly to a consumer's mobile device.

MagTek devices are also fundamentally different from a traditional payment terminal in that they run no operating system. Each device is purpose-built for simple, highly secure payment and non-payment NFC transactions, with no software or processing credentials to load. That makes ordering, distribution, setup, and operation significantly more efficient and cost-effective for ISVs and enterprises deploying at scale.

MagTek's hardware, DynaFlex II PED (tap, dip, swipe, enter) and DynaProx (tap), are now available and certified with Global Payments, DynaFlex II PED additionally includes PIN debit. For more information regarding MagTek Hardware and the Magensa Gateway in Canada, please contact MagTek at 562-546-6400, visit www.magtek.com, or email [email protected]. Or you can visit MagTek in Booth# 910 at RSPA's RetailNow show, July 26 – 28, 2026, at Caesars Forum Conference Center, Las Vegas, NV.

About MagTek

Founded in 1972, MagTek is a leading manufacturer of electronic systems for the reliable issuance, reading, transmission, and security of cards, barcodes, checks, PINs, and identification documents. Leading with innovation and engineering excellence, MagTek is known for quality and dependability. Our hardware products include secure card reader/authenticators, Qwantum secure cards, token generators; EMV Contact Chip, EMV Contactless, barcode and NFC reading devices; encrypting check scanners, PIN pads, and credential personalization systems. These products all connect to Magensa, a MagTek owned gateway that offers businesses the ability to securely process transactions using authentication, encryption, tokenization, and non-static data. At MagTek, we don't outsource security. Our USA-based headquarters in Seal Beach, CA house our engineering, key injection, device management, production, sales, quality, and final assembly departments. Please visit www.magtek.com to learn more.

About Magensa

Magensa, a MagTek subsidiary, delivers secure, cloud-based payment gateway services for card-present and card-not-present transactions. Magensa's services include payment processing, tokenization, and gateway management tools that help ISVs and enterprises accept payments securely across in-person, online, and mobile channels. For more information, visit www.magensa.net.

Media Contact

Rebecca M Robinson, MagTek, 1 5625466400 6629, [email protected], www.magtek.com

SOURCE MagTek