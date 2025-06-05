Magentai and Cisco Partner to Provide AI-Driven Zero Trust Security Services to Enterprises

"By joining Cisco's SolutionsPlus and MINT programs, we're making it easier than ever for partners to deliver scalable, AI-powered security outcomes." — Juan Guevara, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Magentai Post this

"With the growing importance of security and AI for our customers and the partners who support them, the Cisco Ecosystem Co-Innovation Team is excited to have Magentai join our MINT Services Program to further bolster our mentoring services support to the channel," said Paul Cernick, Director, Ecosystem Co-Innovation and Partner Sales GTM at Cisco.

By delivering its services through its Cisco MINT SKUs, Magentai helps Cisco field teams and partners unlock strategic security engagements. These services support architecture-led conversations around Zero Trust, Segmentation, Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), in addition to Cisco's core security portfolio.

Magentai delivers a portfolio of high-impact cybersecurity services designed to support secure architecture, adoption readiness, and long-term resilience across enterprise environments:

AI-Driven Zero Trust Professional Services

AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity Posture Advisory

Active Threat & Vulnerability Hunting

Day-2 SecOps Enhanced Support & Managed Services

"The inclusion of Magentai's services in the Cisco Global Price List reinforces our commitment to delivering architecture-led engagements that accelerate both customer transformation and partner success," said Juan Guevara, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Magentai. "By simplifying access to expert consulting and integration support, Magentai empowers partners and customers to confidently modernize their cybersecurity strategy."

About Magentai

Magentai is a world-class consulting services provider dedicated to implementing, integrating, and operating the most resilient digital platforms using proven state-of-the-art technologies. With a team of seasoned experts and cutting-edge technologies, we deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs, ensuring their digital assets remain secure in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

