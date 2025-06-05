Magentai and Cisco Partner to Provide AI-Driven Zero Trust Security Services to Enterprises

Magentai, a leading AI-powered cybersecurity services provider, announces the availability of its services under Cisco's SolutionsPlus Program through the MINT Services initiative. This strategic alignment allows Cisco sellers and resellers to easily access and deliver Magentai's Zero Trust, threat detection, and managed security services via Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW). By participating in the MINT program, Magentai supports hands-on partner enablement and accelerates architecture-led security engagements across enterprise environments.
MIAMI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magentai Inc., a world-class AI-powered cybersecurity services provider, proudly announces the availability of its professional and managed services under Cisco's SolutionsPlus Program, also known as the MINT Services Program. This designation enables Cisco sales teams and resellers to easily scope and deliver Magentai's cybersecurity offerings directly through Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW). It simplifies procurement and accelerates value for customers adopting Cisco Security solutions.
As a recognized offering within the SolutionsPlus portfolio, Cisco's Mentored Install Network Training (MINT) program is designed to help channel partners gain hands-on experience by working alongside certified experts. Through this mentored engagement model, partners can reduce risk in their first few deployments and establish repeatable best practices for future Cisco opportunities.
"With the growing importance of security and AI for our customers and the partners who support them, the Cisco Ecosystem Co-Innovation Team is excited to have Magentai join our MINT Services Program to further bolster our mentoring services support to the channel," said Paul Cernick, Director, Ecosystem Co-Innovation and Partner Sales GTM at Cisco.
By delivering its services through its Cisco MINT SKUs, Magentai helps Cisco field teams and partners unlock strategic security engagements. These services support architecture-led conversations around Zero Trust, Segmentation, Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), in addition to Cisco's core security portfolio.
Magentai delivers a portfolio of high-impact cybersecurity services designed to support secure architecture, adoption readiness, and long-term resilience across enterprise environments:
- AI-Driven Zero Trust Professional Services
- AI-Enhanced Cybersecurity Posture Advisory
- Active Threat & Vulnerability Hunting
- Day-2 SecOps Enhanced Support & Managed Services
"The inclusion of Magentai's services in the Cisco Global Price List reinforces our commitment to delivering architecture-led engagements that accelerate both customer transformation and partner success," said Juan Guevara, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Magentai. "By simplifying access to expert consulting and integration support, Magentai empowers partners and customers to confidently modernize their cybersecurity strategy."
About Magentai
Magentai is a world-class consulting services provider dedicated to implementing, integrating, and operating the most resilient digital platforms using proven state-of-the-art technologies. With a team of seasoned experts and cutting-edge technologies, we deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs, ensuring their digital assets remain secure in an increasingly complex cyber landscape.
