Magentrix Adds a CLI to Support Enterprise-Level Portal Customization

Magentrix, a premier provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and portal solutions, has officially launched the Magentrix Command-Line Interface (CLI). While the platform is known for its no-code capabilities, this new tool is designed to bridge the gap for developers requiring enterprise-grade extensibility, moving the customization experience from the browser to the local machine.

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magentrix, a premier provider of customer and partner portal solutions – recognized for its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform for partner operations – today announced the launch of the Magentrix CLI, a new command-line interface designed to streamline the developer experience.

While Magentrix is known for being 100% no-code and offering a full-featured PRM, its PaaS architecture enables it to offer optional enterprise-grade extensibility, supported by tools like the IDE – and, more recently, the CLI to help streamline customization efforts.

For years, developers have relied on the Magentrix browser-based IDE to manage Active Classes, Controllers, and Pages. While powerful, modern development workflows demand the flexibility of local environments. The Magentrix CLI bridges this gap, providing a robust bridge between the Magentrix Cloud and the developer's local machine.

By moving the power of portal customization from the browser to the local terminal, Magentrix is enabling developers to use their preferred tools, version control systems, and CI/CD pipelines to build sophisticated enterprise applications.

The Magentrix CLI is built for speed and reliability, giving developers the flexibility to choose their desired IDE environment.

Key features include:

Bidirectional Sync: Effortlessly pull code files from a Magentrix instance to a local directory and publish changes back to the cloud in seconds.

Local Editor Integration: Work in VS Code, Sublime Text, or IntelliJ. The CLI automatically configures file associations for Magentrix-specific types like .ac, .ctrl, and .trigger, providing a familiar coding environment.

Autopublish Mode: A specialized "watch" mode that detects local file saves and automatically uploads changes to the server, enabling a real-time "code-and-refresh" development loop.

Intelligent Scaffolding: Use the magentrix create command to generate boilerplate code for ActiveClasses, Controllers, and Pages, ensuring all new files follow platform best practices and naming conventions.

CI/CD Ready: With non-interactive setup and API-key authentication, the CLI can be integrated into GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, or Jenkins to automate deployments across sandbox and production environments.

Bringing Modern DevOps to Partner Operations Customization

"Our mission is to empower partner operations teams by removing friction, giving them the flexibility to build custom applications that align with their unique workflows on top of our comprehensive PRM," said Vahid Fotovat, CEO & cofounder. "By launching the Magentrix CLI, we are giving teams the freedom to use any source control system, such as Git, for versioning, collaborate more effectively, and ultimately deploy higher-quality portal experiences faster than ever before. Whether they are customizing PRM workflows, building integrations, or tailoring the partner experience in their Magentrix partner portal."

The CLI supports the full spectrum of Magentrix development, from handling complex business logic in Active Classes, Active Pages, and to manage Static Assets such as JavaScript and CSS classes.

Availability

The Magentrix CLI is available now as a package via NPM. Developers can get started by installing the tool and running magentrix setup.

Install: npm install -g @magentrix-corp/magentrix-cli

Documentation: https://help.magentrix.com/wikis/devguide/magentrix-cli-developer-guide

GitHub: [Magentrix CLI Repository]

In addition to its new CLI feature, some of Magentrix's other recently released updates include:

Partner Program Tiers: lets you structure, track, and manage partner levels

Slack Integration: Automated notifications to Slack when key events occur, such as lead creation or deal updates.

For more information, watch this video about the CLI or contact us on our website.

About Magentrix:

Magentrix is an alternative to Salesforce Experience Cloud, and is the most flexible PRM for enterprise partner program operations. As The Data Foundation for Channel Sales™, Magentrix mirrors your exact Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics CRM data and schema inside the PRM – so your portal, workflows, and reporting match how you actually run your business. Furthermore, since Magentrix is a PaaS, it's the only PRM (outside SFEC) with which you can custom-build your partner operations platform and partner portal to match your exact workflows. Magentrix pairs out-of-the-box PRM with extensibility and custom code. And it's the most extensible PRM to integrate with your techstack: build product integrations with the IDE, connect systems via REST API, or use our connected iPaaS options: Zapier and Make.com.

