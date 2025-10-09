Magentrix Becomes the Only PRM Platform with Both ISO 27001 and SOC 2® Type II Report

Magentrix, the Data Foundation for Channel Sales™, has completed its SOC 2® examination, complementing its ISO 27001 certification. Together, these validations strengthen Magentrix's enterprise-grade security and global compliance assurances.
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magentrix, the Data Foundation for Channel Sales™, today announced it has successfully completed its SOC 2® examination and received its SOC 2 report for controls relevant to security supporting the Magentrix PRM platform.
The new report complements Magentrix'sISO 27001 certification – strengthening the company's global security assurances for enterprises and growth-stage companies alike.
Enterprises operating across regions often rely on ISO 27001 as a globally recognized information-security management standard for vendor selection and governance.
SOC 2, meanwhile, is frequently requested by North American customers who want independent, audit-backed validation of a vendor's security controls.
Together, these frameworks help Magentrix meet the differing assurance needs that appear in complex RFPs and security reviews.
Notably, in addition to the SOC 2 Type – currently, Magentrix is still the only PRM software platform with publicly documented ISO/IEC 27001 certification – making it the only PRM platform that can provide the independent, third-party verification that enterprises expect.
"Security isn't a feature – it's table stakes for PRM," said Vahid Fotovat, CEO & cofounder at Magentrix. "Our customers manage sensitive partner, pipeline, and customer data in Magentrix. Completing a SOC 2 examination, alongside maintaining ISO 27001, is how we back up that trust with independent verification across the standards our buyers most often ask for."
What this means for customers
- Broader assurance coverage: ISO 27001 for global procurement needs; SOC 2 for customers who prefer an audit-reported view of security controls.
- RFP efficiency: Recognizable, third-party validation that streamlines security questionnaires and due diligence.
- Ongoing commitment: Continuous improvement of Magentrix's information-security management system and platform controls.
For more information, visit the Magentrix Security page.
About Magentrix:
Magentrix is the most flexible PRM for enterprise partner program operations. As The Data Foundation for Channel Sales™, Magentrix mirrors your exact Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics CRM data and schema inside the PRM – so your portal, workflows, and reporting match how you actually run your business. Furthermore, Magentrix is the only PRM with which you can custom-build your partner operations platform and partner portal to match your exact workflows – due to its PaaS capabilities (IDE). Magentrix pairs out-of-the-box PRM with extensibility and custom code. And it's the most extensible PRM to integrate your stack your way: build product integrations in our IDE, connect systems via REST API, or use iPaaS tools like Zapier or Make.com.
