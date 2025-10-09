Magentrix Becomes the Only PRM Platform with Both ISO 27001 and SOC 2® Type II Report

"Security isn't a feature — it's table stakes for PRM. Completing SOC 2 alongside ISO 27001 shows our commitment to protecting the data our customers trust us with." — Vahid Fotovat, CEO & Co-Founder, Magentrix Post this

Enterprises operating across regions often rely on ISO 27001 as a globally recognized information-security management standard for vendor selection and governance.

SOC 2, meanwhile, is frequently requested by North American customers who want independent, audit-backed validation of a vendor's security controls.

Together, these frameworks help Magentrix meet the differing assurance needs that appear in complex RFPs and security reviews.

Notably, in addition to the SOC 2 Type – currently, Magentrix is still the only PRM software platform with publicly documented ISO/IEC 27001 certification – making it the only PRM platform that can provide the independent, third-party verification that enterprises expect.

"Security isn't a feature – it's table stakes for PRM," said Vahid Fotovat, CEO & cofounder at Magentrix. "Our customers manage sensitive partner, pipeline, and customer data in Magentrix. Completing a SOC 2 examination, alongside maintaining ISO 27001, is how we back up that trust with independent verification across the standards our buyers most often ask for."

What this means for customers

Broader assurance coverage: ISO 27001 for global procurement needs; SOC 2 for customers who prefer an audit-reported view of security controls.

RFP efficiency: Recognizable, third-party validation that streamlines security questionnaires and due diligence.

Ongoing commitment: Continuous improvement of Magentrix's information-security management system and platform controls.

For more information, visit the Magentrix Security page.

About Magentrix:

Magentrix is the most flexible PRM for enterprise partner program operations. As The Data Foundation for Channel Sales™, Magentrix mirrors your exact Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics CRM data and schema inside the PRM – so your portal, workflows, and reporting match how you actually run your business. Furthermore, Magentrix is the only PRM with which you can custom-build your partner operations platform and partner portal to match your exact workflows – due to its PaaS capabilities (IDE). Magentrix pairs out-of-the-box PRM with extensibility and custom code. And it's the most extensible PRM to integrate your stack your way: build product integrations in our IDE, connect systems via REST API, or use iPaaS tools like Zapier or Make.com.

Media Contact

Vahid Fotovat, Magentrix Corporation, 1 289-205-2900, [email protected], https://www.magentrix.com/

SOURCE Magentrix Corporation