Magentrix Corporation Achieves Prestigious ISO 27001 Certification

"We are proud to be one of the few in the PRM category to have achieved the ISO 27001 certification. Our commitment to information security and the trust our customers place in us is a priority for Magentrix," said Vahid Fotovat, CEO and cofounder of Magentrix. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in ensuring that our customers' data is protected to the highest standards."

The ISO 27001 certification process involves a rigorous assessment of an organization's ISMS, including its risk management processes, security controls, and continuous improvement mechanisms. Magentrix underwent a thorough evaluation by an accredited certification body, which verified the effectiveness of its information security management practices.

With this certification, Magentrix not only joins an elite group of companies worldwide that have achieved this ISO, but it also now becomes the third company in the partner relationship management (PRM) software category to have achieved this high-ranking security certification. .

"Our customers can have complete confidence that their data is secure with Magentrix," added Sam Arjmandi, CTO and cofounder of Magentrix. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification is not just about meeting a standard; it's about ingraining a culture of security throughout our organization and continuously striving to improve our practices."

Magentrix remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that help organizations improve collaboration and engagement with their customers and partners. The ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone in the company's ongoing efforts to provide secure, reliable, and high-quality services.

About Magentrix Corporation

Magentrix is a leading platform (PaaS) for customer and partner management solutions. With a focus on innovation and security, Magentrix offers a suite of products that enable organizations to collaborate effectively and drive business growth. Founded in 2012, Magentrix is headquartered in Thornhill, Ontario and serves a diverse range of customers worldwide.

