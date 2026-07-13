Magentrix Formally Announces Wizard Agent - AI Action-Capable Features Available Across Magentrix PRM and Customer Portal

"AI is rapidly becoming the interface for enterprise software. The companies that benefit most won't be those with the smartest chatbot. They'll be the ones whose AI can safely execute real business processes. That's exactly what we built with Wizard Agent." Vahid Fotovat, CEO, Magentrix Post this

It is built on Magentrix's internally developed MCP (Model Context Protocol) server and operates across the full Magentrix data model – including custom entities each customer's partner operations team has built (substantially differentiating Magentrix's AI capability from other PRMs).

Every action runs under the signed-in user's existing platform permissions, with no separate AI permission configuration required.

The Wizard Agent is the action-capable counterpart to its predecessor, the Wizard Assistant, which has been available to customers for knowledge retrieval and conversational portal navigation since February 2025.

"The question channel teams are asking isn't whether their PRM has AI – it's whether that AI can actually perform meaningful tasks," said Vahid Fotovat, CEO at Magentrix. "The Wizard Agent is our answer to that. It's built on the same open data model and full REST API coverage that has always defined Magentrix at the enterprise level. The result is an AI that can act on the full scope of our customers' partner operations – including the custom entities, custom fields, and partner workflows that make each operation unique to their organization."

Four Routes to AI Capability with Magentrix

Magentrix currently offers four routes for organizations to bring AI capability into their partner operations workflows, each suited to different use cases and technical requirements:

Wizard Agent (Native, via Internal MCP Server)



The primary route for most customers. Wizard Agent is embedded natively in the portal and powered by Magentrix's own MCP server. Channel teams and their partners interact through a chat interface; the AI queries live platform data and takes write actions within the portal under the user's permissions. No external AI configuration is required. Learn more about how to Configure Magentrix's MCP settings →



External MCP Server – Available via Direct Connection



For organizations that want to connect their own AI client (such as Claude) directly to Magentrix via the MCP standard. Magentrix's MCP server supports OAuth authentication, enabling direct connection to the Magentrix platform using your tenant URL.



Agentic Engineering with Claude and Magentrix's CLI



For development and deployment workflows. Any coding agent (e.g. Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, Gemini CLI) can push code directly into the Magentrix platform via CLI, enabling customizations that partner ops teams request to be deployed significantly faster than traditional development cycles. See it in action →



Custom AI skills For teams that want to give any AI assistant direct knowledge of the Magentrix API. A skill.md file is a structured description of Magentrix's REST API that you provide to your AI – teaching it how to read records, update data, and more. Any AI that accepts custom instructions or context can use it, with no MCP connector required. This makes it a practical route for teams that want AI action capability today, regardless of which AI assistant they're using.

AI use cases across all four routes is available on Magentrix's website, covering how organizations are applying each route to real partner operations scenarios.

Two Layers of AI Inside the Portal

Within Magentrix, AI capabilities operate at two distinct levels:

Wizard Assistant: Knowledge retrieval and conversational portal navigation, powered by RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) on the customer's knowledge base, wikis, and documentation. Available without MCP configuration. Wizard Assistant tells users what they need to know – without touching live platform data or system state.

Wizard Agent: Query and action capabilities powered by the native MCP server. Wizard Agent connects to live platform data through the MCP layer, allowing it to surface real-time records and take write actions on the user's behalf. Queries reflect current platform state; actions change it.

AI Agent Capabilities Across Every PRM Solution

Wizard Agent capabilities are organized across Magentrix's full PRM Solutions structure, with new capabilities being added every month:

Partner Ops: Update partner records and deal stages from a conversation; query live deal data; surface expiring deals; review partner pipeline across any entity in the data model – including custom deal entities unique to each customer's setup.

Partner Experience: Give partners a real-time view of their own business data – tier status, deal progress, program requirements – directly inside the portal, without navigating to separate pages or asking their partner manager.

Partner Enablement: Enroll team members in training courses in bulk; self-enroll in courses; surface certification gaps, training progress, and tier program requirements across the full partner roster.

Partner Support: Post comments and replies on support tickets on behalf of the requesting user; file and route support cases automatically; surface full ticket history and comment threads in plain language.

Partner Collaboration & Communication: Send email recaps of any conversation content – tier status, deal summaries, training progress, knowledge answers – directly to the requesting user's inbox.

Customers can track available capabilities and upcoming releases on Magentrix's AI capabilities page.

Why API Architecture Determines What an AI Agent Can Actually Do

As AI agents become standard in enterprise software, the underlying API architecture determines what those agents can act on. Most PRMs expose a fixed set of vendor-defined API endpoints – deals, referrals, partner records – because that is what their underlying data model covers. The AI agent can only act within that fixed set, regardless of how each customer's partner operations actually runs.

Meanwhile Magentrix's data model is open: customers create their own entities and fields inside the platform, and the Magentrix REST API supports full CRUD (create, read, update, delete, upsert) on every entity – including custom ones. Magentrix's MEQL (Magentrix Entity Query Language) enables the AI to query anything across the entire data model, not just retrieve pre-defined records. This gives Wizard Agent an action surface that scales with what each customer has built – not what the vendor anticipated they would need.

"A shallow API produces a shallow agent – no matter how well the AI layer above it is built," said Fereshta Nouri, Head of Product Marketing & GTM + Product Strategy at Magentrix. "Magentrix was designed as a platform as a service from day one. That architectural decision is what makes it possible for Wizard Agent to act on the full scope of a customer's partner operation, including everything they've customized."

The Only PRM with Reliable Grounding Through CRM Data & Schema Mirroring

AI agents are only as reliable as the data they operate on. Magentrix's CRM integration architecture mirrors the CRM schema – replicating the data model, preserving CRM record IDs as primary identifiers, and committing write operations to the CRM first before propagating changes to Magentrix. The Wizard Agent operates on a single, consistent source of truth rather than a siloed copy of CRM data (which is what all other PRMs produce).

For partner operations teams running on Salesforce, HubSpot or Microsoft Dynamics 365, this means actions taken through Wizard Agent flow through to the CRM with full fidelity – including validation rules, field triggers, and formula calculations – because the write path goes through the CRM, not around it.

Availability

The Wizard Agent has been available since February 2026 for all Magentrix customers. The native MCP server is required for all query-based and action-based capabilities.

The Wizard Assistant's RAG-based knowledge search is available without MCP configuration.

The external MCP server: Magentrix's MCP server supports OAuth authentication and is available for direct connection.

And using skills with Magentrix has been possible for many months

For a full list of current and upcoming AI capabilities across all PRM Solution areas, visit Magentrix's AI capabilities page.

About Magentrix

Magentrix is a highly customizable Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform built specifically for mid-market and enterprise teams with deep CRM dependencies. Unlike alternatives that rely on basic field mapping, Magentrix mirrors your CRM's real-time data model and schema, including custom objects, across Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics and HubSpot. This live synchronization makes Magentrix the market's only truly AI-grounded PRM, giving AI agents the structured data foundation required for reliable automated operations. As an extensible PaaS, Magentrix features powerful REST APIs, iPaaS connectors, and a developer IDE to eliminate integration ceilings – Magentrix is the only PRM that lets you customize it to your unique channel operations. Trusted by Zapier, Legrand, and 11:11 Systems.

Media Contact

Vahid Fotovat, Magentrix, 1 1-289-205-2900, [email protected], https://www.magentrix.com/

SOURCE Magentrix