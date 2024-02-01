Magentrix Partner Management Platform strengthens capabilities with leading marketplace software - Partner Fleet

"We are excited about the integration with Magentrix PRM, which opens new avenues for our users. This collaboration provides a seamless and integrated solution, empowering partners to efficiently manage their channel activities." - Kenny Browne, CEO Post this

Magentrix PRM already has a built-in marketplace feature of its own; however, now customers have an additional option for their marketplace needs and the purpose of the collaboration is to offer enhanced functionality.

Key Benefits of the PRM + Marketplace Integration:

Seamless Partner Experience: Partners leveraging Magentrix PRM can now seamlessly access and utilize the features of Partner Fleet directly within the Magentrix platform, ensuring a unified and user-friendly experience and eliminating the need for partners to navigate between different platforms, streamlining workflows and simplifying their tasks. Real-time Data Synchronization: Data synchronization in real-time between Magentrix PRM and Partner Fleet ensures that information is consistently updated, providing accurate and timely insights into partner activities such as deals registered. Comprehensive Visibility: Channel partner managers gain a holistic view of partner engagement and performance through the combined capabilities of Magentrix PRM and Partner Fleet.

"The integration with Partner Fleet reflects our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of Magentrix PRM. By collaborating with a specialized provider like Partner Fleet, we offer our users a more comprehensive and tailored solution for effective partner management," said Vahid Fotovat, CEO and cofounder of Magentrix.

"We are excited about the integration with Magentrix PRM, which opens new avenues for our users. This collaboration provides a seamless and integrated solution, empowering partners to efficiently manage their channel activities, " added Kenny Browne, CEO and founder at Partner Fleet.

To learn more about the Magentrix & Partner Fleet integration, join us on this webinar on February 8th, 2024.

About Magentrix:

Magentrix is a platform as a service (PaaS) for partner relationship management (PRM) and partner ecosystem management (PEM). Magentrix's unique points are that it's 100% no-code, out-of-the-box, and lets customers self-manage their PRM (unlike competitors). Magentrix's CRM integrations (e.g. to Salesforce) simplify the user experience of self-managing the PRM even further – no other PRM's integrations can compare (they use 3rd party integrations). Furthermore, if extra flexibility is required, users can extend, scale, or integrate the platform as required due to its customizable nature (being a PaaS). Enable partner teams to improve collaboration and increase productivity. It's not magic. It's Magentrix.

About Partner Fleet:

Partner Fleet is an out-of-the-box platform to launch and scale your marketplace of apps, integrations, and service partners without writing a line of code. With public website and in-app marketplace options, you can promote partners to prospects and customers alike, driving adoption, reducing sales cycles and churn, and building a better relationship with partners. Not just a directory, Partner Fleet marketplaces offer a depth of education sources like videos, testimonials, reviews, and interactive demos and provide the next step for page visitors, whether to submit information or install an integration. Power your ecosystem business model with Partner Fleet.

