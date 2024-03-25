Magentrix PRM Redefines the Industry Standard with 100% No-Code Build for the Enterprise

Magentrix has pioneered a new standard for the Enterprise PRM space: 100% no-code status – enabling customers to self-serve without having to go through expensive customization with the PRM vendor

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magentrix, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions, is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind achievement for the Enterprise PRM space: 100% no-code status.

This sets a new standard amongst PRM solutions as traditional PRM solutions often require extensive coding and professional services before customers can launch their partner portal, resulting in lengthy delays and increased costs. Magentrix's innovative approach eliminates these barriers by offering a 100% no-code build, allowing customers to self-manage their PRM. Customers can create, customize, upload content and deploy their PRM in record time (2 hours).

"With Magentrix, everything is out-of-the-box," said Sam Arjmandi, CTO & cofounder at Magentrix. "From taking 40 - 60 hours of professional services time before to now being able to configure everything for a customer in just 23 minutes – we've significantly moved the needle towards faster time-to-value for the customer. This is the power of becoming no-code."

Key features that led to Magentrix's gradual 100% no-code achievement include:

Drag & Drop Module Configuration: Admins can easily create customized pages using a CMS-style page builder, eliminating the need for developers.

Theme Builder: Administrators can customize the look and feel of their PRM and partner portal with ease, without any professional services required.

Engagement Pages: Create engaging partner dashboards, content journey hubs, or a place for partners to quickly see their status on various activities. Customize the page and partner experience – without writing a single line of code.

Deal Summary Pages: Streamline deal management with customizable deal summary pages, tailored to your specific needs.

"We have been on a mission for the last 4 years to remove the need for software developers to configure the portal," added Vahid Fotovat, CEO & cofounder of Magentrix. "And the foundation of all this was our Salesforce CRM integration - our market-leading CRM integrations (including Microsoft Dynamics & HubSpot) have always been drag & drop."

The no-code adds to Magentrix's unique customization capabilities in that customers can now do everything themselves out-of-the-box, and if that's not enough, they can leverage the PaaS to customize the PRM even further.

In addition to its no-code capabilities, some of Magentrix's other recently released updates include:

Partner Payouts

Partner Attribution

Surveys

Calendly integration

DocuSign integration

About Magentrix

Magentrix is a platform as a service (PaaS) for partner relationship management (PRM), partner ecosystem management (PEM), and customer success solutions.

With a 100% no-code approach and out-of-the-box functionality, Magentrix empowers customers to self-manage their PRM, setting it apart from competitors. Its seamless CRM integrations (e.g. Salesforce CRM), simplify user experience, outperforming other PRMs reliant on third-party integrations. Furthermore, as a customizable PaaS, Magentrix allows users to extend, scale, or integrate the platform as needed, providing unparalleled flexibility.

Enable partner teams to improve collaboration and increase productivity. It's not magic. It's Magentrix.

