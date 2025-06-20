Maggie Marie Press Announces Explosive Memoir from Insider at the Center of Music's Most Notorious Power Couple

In a daring literary debut that's already sending shockwaves through Hollywood, a former sexual companion—Clayton Howard —is stepping out of the shadows to reveal his eight-year entanglement with music royalty Cassie Ventura and Sean Puffy Combs. CASSIE details Howard's role in the notorious "freak-offs"—deliberately staged high-intensity sexual encounters that pushed physical and psychological boundaries. With Puffy's orchestration and Cassie's willing participation, Howard paints a portrait of seduction, submission, and secrets.
In a daring literary debut that's already sending shockwaves through Hollywood, a former sexual companion—Clayton Howard —is stepping out of the shadows to reveal his eight-year entanglement with music royalty Cassie Ventura and Sean Puffy Combs.
His memoir, CASSIE, Victim or Co-conspirator, The Story of Dave, offers a raw, unfiltered, and deeply personal window into the secret world of erotic power play that blurred the line between pleasure and power of the couple. Howard's revelations come as the media frenzy surrounding Combs' criminal trial dominates headlines and reshapes public perceptions of the mogul's once carefully curated image.
"This isn't just a tell-all," says Howard. "It's a reckoning. What we shared was transactional, but also intimate and darkly human."
CASSIE details Howard's role in the notorious "freak-offs"—deliberately staged high-intensity sexual encounters that pushed physical and psychological boundaries. With Puffy's orchestration and Cassie's willing participation, Howard paints a portrait of seduction, submission, and secrets, while pulling back the curtain on themes of trust, sex work, coercion, substance use, and the murky gray areas between consent and control.
Set for release on June 21, 2025, through Maggie Marie Press, Howard's memoir has already sparked fierce debate.
