In a daring literary debut that's already sending shockwaves through Hollywood, a former sexual companion—Clayton Howard —is stepping out of the shadows to reveal his eight-year entanglement with music royalty Cassie Ventura and Sean Puffy Combs. CASSIE details Howard's role in the notorious "freak-offs"—deliberately staged high-intensity sexual encounters that pushed physical and psychological boundaries. With Puffy's orchestration and Cassie's willing participation, Howard paints a portrait of seduction, submission, and secrets.

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maggie Marie Press Announces Explosive Memoir from Insider at the Center of Music's Most Notorious Power Couple

