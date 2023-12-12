Maggie Whitcomb to Lead Beloved Key West Art Gallery Following Founder Rachel E. Ligon's Passing

"The gallery has been an integral part of Key West's creative landscape, and my goal is to continue Rachel's vision while exploring new avenues to celebrate and promote exhibitions, workshops, and conversations with the artists." Post this

Maggie Whitcomb, founder of the Florida Keys Community Land Trust and the emerging Key West lifestyle brand, Viva the Keys, brings a passion for the arts and love of the Conch Republic to her new role as the leader of the gallery. With a heart for fostering community engagement, emerging talent and an eye for the extraordinary, Maggie Whitcomb is poised to continue the gallery's tradition of offering a captivating collection of artwork while also infusing fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

"I am honored to step into this role and build upon Rachel Ligon's philosophy," expressed Maggie Whitcomb. "The gallery has been an integral part of Key West's creative landscape, and my goal is to continue Rachel's vision while exploring new avenues to celebrate and promote exhibitions, workshops, and conversations with the artists. The gallery's charge to support local art aligns with Key West's rich cultural and artistic heritage as a hub for creativity and artistic expression, and I intend to carry on that tradition."

Key West Collective will remain committed to its platform for local artists to exhibit their diverse and evocative works of art, while fostering a deeper connection between the community and the creative spirit that thrives within it. Denisa Rock, Rachel Ligon's mother, said "As Rachel's family, we feel Maggie will honor her legacy and continue to do great things with Key West Collective."

