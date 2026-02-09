Maggie's Place Receives $500,000 Grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Support Homeless and Pregnant Women throughout the Valley for the Next Three Years

"General operating support allows us to sustain and strengthen the heart of our programs from maternity home operations to family success services," said Laura Magruder, CEO of Maggie's Place. Post this

This funding will directly strengthen the organization's ability to provide safe housing, nurturing community support, and comprehensive services for expectant mothers experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County. Maggie's Place empowers moms to thrive by offering shelter, individualized case management, parenting education, workforce development, health & wellness programming, and ongoing support designed to foster long-term stability and self-sufficiency.

"We are deeply grateful for this investment in our mission," said Laura Magruder, CEO of Maggie's Place. "General operating support allows us to sustain and strengthen the heart of our programs from maternity home operations to family success services, ensuring that every mom and baby we serve has access to compassionate care, a supportive community, and the tools they need to build a brighter future."

Maggie's Place currently operates multiple residential maternity homes in the Phoenix area, where pregnant women can live with their babies until their child reaches one year of age. While in residence, moms receive tailored support from stability specialists and AmeriCorps members, focusing on goals that range from employment and education to reunification with older children.

"Maggie's Place does more than provide shelter," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "They offer a safe home, hands-on help, and stability when it's needed most. That kind of support gives both mother and child a stronger start."

Across the country, pregnant women experiencing homelessness face overwhelming barriers to stability and care. Maggie's Place has learned that lasting change takes more than a roof — it takes community. By pairing safe housing with ongoing services like therapy, recovery from addiction, childcare, and job assistance, Maggie's Place helps mothers build stability for themselves and their babies. In 2025 alone, Maggie's Place supported 228 families through its Family Success Center, welcomed 38 newborns, and provided stable housing to 82 mothers — helping families move forward with confidence and care.

About Maggie's Place

Maggie's Place welcomes homeless pregnant and parenting women and their children into a safe and loving community, providing life-changing programs and ongoing services to help them become self-sufficient. Upon leaving a Maggie's Place home, women and their children are provided with ongoing support, including parenting education, child development and enrichment programs, employment assistance, social events and programs for improving family relations. To learn more, visit https://www.maggiesplace.org.

About the Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation, or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education, and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

