Magic Bag is Fall's Solution for Chronic Pain and Self-Care Moments

"With approximately 25% of adults in the U.S. experiencing chronic pain, the reception has been tremendous for consumers looking to feel better using a natural and time-tested product," said Shannae Nitti, Masdel Inc. Marketing Director. "Because it works so well, and offers so much versatility, it really is a must-have holiday gift perfect for everyone on your list, young and old, and all fitness levels for relaxation, comfort, and pain relief. It's always a good time for a Magic Bag moment."

The brand offers a variety of thermotherapeutic bags that work best for body pains and stress. The best-selling Warmy is ideal for children as they return to school, they feature cute animal sleeves and are filled with hypoallergenic rice. These mini pads can be heated for chills, tummy aches and inflammation, or cooled for swelling, bumps and bruises to provide much-needed comfort and pain relief.

"Pain and stress don't take a vacation and often arrive at the most inconvenient moment," added Shannae Nitti. "Give yourself and others a reason to establish healthy habits and wellness regimens where your well-being always comes first."

Magic Bag is a division of Masdel Inc., a source of accessible health and wellness tools for consumers to feel beautiful, travel, stay fit, and pamper themselves, including Supporo compression socks.

For more information, visit http://www.masdelinc.com/en/magic-bag/.

About Magic Bag:

For 30 years, Magic Bag has provided natural comfort and pain relief to thousands of Canadian families. We feel humbled and proud to be Canada's best-selling hot and cold compress and we are committed to continuing to create products that can soothe pain while creating a more eco-conscious future.

