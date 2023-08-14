Magic Bag is Fall's Solution for Chronic Pain and Self-Care Moments

A household name and medically certified in Canada, Magic Bag arrives in the U.S. to provide much-needed natural and non-invasive relief for several common ailments.
SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magic Bag is the latest import to the U.S. self-care industry. A staple in Canadian households for over 3 decades, Magic Bag has helped hundreds of thousands relieve their aches and pains in a natural and effective way. Magic Bag is a thermotherapeutic hot/cold compress that eases aches and pains from headaches to work-from-home neck and back strain and sciatica. It works as a stress reliever on top of helping to alleviate pain caused by endometriosis, cramps, and postpartum recovery. It is used as a heat pack to help soothe muscle tension or as a cold compress to fight inflammation.
Magic Bag is filled with 100% organic compostable grains and provides natural pain relief safely applied directly to the skin. The grains are picked for their ideal release of moist heat, quickly penetrating deep into the muscles for truly effective pain relief. The Magic Bag line is proudly made in Canada, with local/ethically sourced components.
"With approximately 25% of adults in the U.S. experiencing chronic pain, the reception has been tremendous for consumers looking to feel better using a natural and time-tested product," said Shannae Nitti, Masdel Inc. Marketing Director. "Because it works so well, and offers so much versatility, it really is a must-have holiday gift perfect for everyone on your list, young and old, and all fitness levels for relaxation, comfort, and pain relief. It's always a good time for a Magic Bag moment."
The brand offers a variety of thermotherapeutic bags that work best for body pains and stress. The best-selling Warmy is ideal for children as they return to school, they feature cute animal sleeves and are filled with hypoallergenic rice. These mini pads can be heated for chills, tummy aches and inflammation, or cooled for swelling, bumps and bruises to provide much-needed comfort and pain relief.
"Pain and stress don't take a vacation and often arrive at the most inconvenient moment," added Shannae Nitti. "Give yourself and others a reason to establish healthy habits and wellness regimens where your well-being always comes first."
Magic Bag is a division of Masdel Inc., a source of accessible health and wellness tools for consumers to feel beautiful, travel, stay fit, and pamper themselves, including Supporo compression socks.
About Magic Bag:
For 30 years, Magic Bag has provided natural comfort and pain relief to thousands of Canadian families. We feel humbled and proud to be Canada's best-selling hot and cold compress and we are committed to continuing to create products that can soothe pain while creating a more eco-conscious future.
