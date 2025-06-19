MAGIC Charities 2025 Golf Outing Raises Over $100,000 for Children in Need

"The support we witnessed with this year's outing was truly inspiring," said Sharon Grosso, MAGIC'S Co-Chairman. "Every swing, sponsorship, and raffle ticket purchased helps us reach more children with the resources they need most." Post this

Funds raised during the outing will directly support MAGIC Charities' Mission to advocate for and invest in the well-being of children. Specifically, MAGIC's programs include MAGIC Meals, warm coat drives, backpack and school supply distributions, specialized counseling, educational advocacy, and foster and adoption support services. Each summer, MAGIC also provides various camp grants to under-resourced children for enriching experiences they couldn't otherwise access or afford.

"The support we witnessed with this year's outing was truly inspiring," said Sharon Grosso, MAGIC'S Co-Chairman. "Every swing, sponsorship, and raffle ticket purchased helps us reach more children with the resources they need most."

The day featured a four-player scramble, a catered lunch, on-course contests, raffle prizes, and a spirited 19th hole celebration with golf awards and silent auction.

Thank You to Our Sponsors

MAGIC Charities extends heartfelt thanks to all event sponsors, including its premier sponsors, whose generous support helped make this event possible.

Making MAGIC Happen, One Swing at a Time

The success of this event underscores the power of community and compassion. MAGIC Charities is already looking ahead to next year's outing and new opportunities to improve even more lives.

To learn more about MAGIC Charities or to get involved, visit magiccharities.org.

About MAGIC Charities

The MAGIC Charities Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Please visit our site to learn how MAGIC is making a difference today and for generations to come. Questions? Like to get involved? Donate Here.

