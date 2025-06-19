MAGIC Charities 2025 Golf Outing Raises Over $100,000 for Children in Need

MAGIC Charities held their 2025 Annual Golf Outing on June 2nd at The Bucks Club in Pennsylvania, raising over $100,000 for children in need. The event brought together 100 golfers and featured sponsors from the equipment finance industry and other businesses. The funds will support MAGIC's various children's programs including meals, clothing drives, school supplies, counseling services, foster care support, and summer camp grants for under-resourced kids. The day included golf, lunch, contests, raffles, and a silent auction. MAGIC Charities thanked their many sponsors, including major companies like Blackstone, BMO, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan Chase, whose support made the fundraising success possible.
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With sunshine, sportsmanship, and a strong sense of community spirit, the MAGIC Charities 2025 Annual Golf Outing was a tremendous success — raising more than $100,000 to benefit local children.
Held on June 2nd at The Bucks Club in Jamison, PA, the event brought together 100 golfers — including equipment finance industry professionals, friends, volunteers, board members, and supporters of MAGIC. Thanks to the generosity of dozens of sponsors and a dedicated team of volunteers, everyone teed off for a great cause.
Funds raised during the outing will directly support MAGIC Charities' Mission to advocate for and invest in the well-being of children. Specifically, MAGIC's programs include MAGIC Meals, warm coat drives, backpack and school supply distributions, specialized counseling, educational advocacy, and foster and adoption support services. Each summer, MAGIC also provides various camp grants to under-resourced children for enriching experiences they couldn't otherwise access or afford.
"The support we witnessed with this year's outing was truly inspiring," said Sharon Grosso, MAGIC'S Co-Chairman. "Every swing, sponsorship, and raffle ticket purchased helps us reach more children with the resources they need most."
The day featured a four-player scramble, a catered lunch, on-course contests, raffle prizes, and a spirited 19th hole celebration with golf awards and silent auction.
Thank You to Our Sponsors
MAGIC Charities extends heartfelt thanks to all event sponsors, including its premier sponsors, whose generous support helped make this event possible.
Making MAGIC Happen, One Swing at a Time
The success of this event underscores the power of community and compassion. MAGIC Charities is already looking ahead to next year's outing and new opportunities to improve even more lives.
To learn more about MAGIC Charities or to get involved, visit magiccharities.org.
About MAGIC Charities
The MAGIC Charities Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
