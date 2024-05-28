Magic Makes a Big Splash at RBC Canadian Open with Unique Window & Door Golf Experience.

"Magic on the Tee" creates a view that's never been experienced on a golf course before. Post this

"Magic strives to create innovative products that allow homeowners to experience their best lives at home" said Lior Goldenberg, Managing Director, Magic. "As the official window & door partner of Golf Canada and the RBC Canadian open, we're thrilled to be innovating the way golf is experienced with our revolutionary window and door products. The Magic Window Wall is the only folding door specifically designed, engineered, and manufactured for Canada's unique climate. Naturally, it made sense for us to showcase it at the RBC Canadian open, Canada's national golf championship".

Magic's custom built activation showcases the brand's focus on innovation. The monochromatic structure is supported by three Magic Window Walls spanning over forty feet in length. The doors feature Magic's patented retractable bug screens and integrated solar shade technology to ensure guests are experiencing comfort throughout the event.

Media are invited to visit the one-of-a-kind experience from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, May 29th. Lior Goldenberg, Managing Director, Magic™ ([email protected]) can be contacted to secure a spot and answer any questions about the "Magic on the Tee" booking process.

About Magic™

Magic™, is a manufacturer of revolutionary window, sliding patio door, and bi-folding door systems. From its initial inception in 1979, Magic's sole focus has been to develop innovative window and door technology that solves issues associated with traditional window and door design. Magic's portfolio has grown to include crank-less casement window hardware, retractable bug screens, retractable solar shades / thermal blinds, and independently controlled bi-folding door systems.

Magic has been family owned and operated for 45 years. For more information about Magic, please visit www.magicwindow.ca

Media Contact

Hugh Hammer, Magic, 1 9058568805, [email protected], https://magicwindow.ca/

SOURCE Magic